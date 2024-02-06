A Missouri appeals court has upheld a trial judge’s decision the City of Cape Girardeau must pay “heritage value” compensation to the owners of a Bloomfield Road property.

The case, which dates back more than two years, involves the city’s taking of Elmwood Farms land along Bloomfield Road for street improvements and construction of a walking trail.

Attorney James F. Waltz, who represented property owners Patrick and Cheryl Evans, had argued trial Judge Ron Fulton was correct in ordering the city to pay an additional $45,000, pushing the total compensation to $135,000.

The three-judge panel of the Eastern District Court of Appeals unanimously agreed in its ruling Tuesday.

The city contended the trial court erred in its interpretation of the legislative intent and language of the state law and in permitting a second hearing on the question of heritage value.

But the appeals court rejected all of the city’s arguments.

City attorney Eric Cunningham expressed disappointment in the ruling.

“Anytime a court rules against you, you are disappointed in the decision,” he said.

City officials have not decided whether to appeal the case to the Missouri Supreme Court. But Waltz expressed doubt the high court would consider the case. Waltz said he believes the appellate ruling will bring an end to the case.

In the appeals court ruling, Chief Judge Lisa Page wrote state law requires the trial court to assess heritage value if the taking “prevents the owner from utilizing property” in the same manner it was used before the taking.

Judge Fulton’s interpretation of the law “was consistent with the plain language of the statute,” Page wrote.

In the nine-page ruling, Page wrote the city and Elmwood Farms’ owners previously had agreed, as part of a settlement in the original condemnation case, to allow the issue of heritage value to be decided by a judge.

The city agreed to pay $90,000 in compensation, but opposed paying an additional amount for heritage value.

Page wrote the city appealed “something it specifically consented to: the judicial determination of heritage value. The city cannot now assert that following such procedure was in error.”

Waltz said, “The city never challenged the facts.” Rather, he said, the city challenged the process.