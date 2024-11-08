AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition

WASHINGTON (AP) — Big shifts within small groups and small shifts within big groups helped propel Donald Trump's return to the White House.

The Republican candidate won by holding onto his traditional coalition — white voters, voters without a college degree and older voters — while making crucial gains among younger voters and Black and Hispanic men, according to AP VoteCast, a far-reaching survey of more than 120,000 voters nationwide.

His Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, made small gains — most significantly with white men with a college degree living in urban areas — but it was not enough to offset her losses elsewhere.

Trump increased his share of the youth vote

Younger voters made up a bigger chunk of Trump’s coalition, compared with his voters four years ago.

That happened because Trump benefited from winning slightly more than half of voters over 45, while Harris won about the same share for voters under 45. But older voters make up a larger share of the electorate than younger ones do — and that worked to Trump’s advantage. Roughly 6 in 10 voters in the 2024 presidential election were older than 45.

He kept about the same share of older voters as he did in the 2020 presidential election against President Joe Biden, but he also made small but significant gains with younger voters. In the last election, he won 4 in 10 voters under 45 years old. In this election, he won nearly half.

Looking at the youngest voters — those between 18 to 29 — Trump increased his share of the youth vote significantly. Nearly half, 46%, voted for him over Harris, up from 36% in the last election.

Trump gained among voters without a college degree

About 6 in 10 Trump voters didn't have a college degree, compared with about half of Harris voters.

A majority of voters in this election did not have a college degree, and most of those non-college-educated voters backed Trump. He won 55% of voters without a college degree, compared with about 4 in 10 who chose Harris. That represented a decline for the Democrats — in 2020, Biden drew about even with Trump among voters without a college degree, earning 47% of their vote compared with Trump’s 51%.

Trump’s gains with non-college voters primarily came from non-white men without a college degree shifting right, as well as younger voters overall without a college degree. But he also won over more non-white women without a college degree compared with the last election.