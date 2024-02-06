All sections
NewsNovember 6, 2024

Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration

AP VoteCast reveals stark voter motivations: Harris supporters prioritize democracy, while Trump backers focus on inflation and immigration. This reflects a deep national divide ahead of the election.

JOSH BOAK and LINLEY SANDERS, Associated Press
Election day worker Sean Vander Waal prepares to open a polling place,Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Steven Vandenburgh votes at a grocery store, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Hirieth Cervantes, freshman music major in Columbia College Chicago, waits to vote outside Chicago City Loop Super Site polling place on Election Day in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Migrants depart Tapachula, Mexico, in hopes of reaching the country's northern border and ultimately the United States, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks after voting on Election Day at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Trump supporter Barney Morin, left, cheers as Democratic poll greeter Lynn Akin helps him find his polling place so he can vote, outside a voting bureau at First United Methodist Church on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Gulfport, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
People wait in line to vote at the Downtown Reno Library, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots outside a polling station on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
A large flag hangs from the ceiling as people vote at the San Francisco Columbarium & Funeral Home in San Francisco on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump who cast their ballots for Tuesday’s presidential election had vastly different motivations — reflecting a broader national divide on the problems the United States faces.

AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 115,000 voters nationwide, found that the fate of democracy appeared to be a primary driver for Vice President Harris’ supporters. It was a sign that the Democratic nominee’s messaging in her campaign’s closing days accusing Trump of being a fascist may have broken through.

By contrast, Trump’s supporters were largely focused on immigration and inflation — two issues that the former Republican president has been hammering since the start of his campaign. Trump has pledged that tariffs would bring back factory jobs and that greater domestic oil production would flow through the economy and lower prices.

The conflicting views set up a challenge for whoever wins the election to lead the world’s premier economic and military power. Voters saw the qualities of each candidate differently. They were more likely to describe Trump as a strong leader than they were Harris, but she had an edge over him on being seen as having the moral character needed to be president.

Candidates raise array of issues but voters focus on a few

About two-thirds of Harris voters said the future of democracy was the most important factor for their votes. No other topic — high prices, abortion policy, the future of free speech in the country or the potential to elect the first female president — was as big a factor for her backers.

Trump voters were more motivated by economic issues and immigration. About half said high prices was the biggest issue factoring into their election decisions. About as many said that of the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. Only about one-third of Trump’s voters said democracy was the most important factor for their vote.

About 1 in 4 said the assassination attempts against Trump were the most important factor in their vote, and about 1 in 10 said that about the legal cases against him. Those were secondary issues for Trump's voters, though.

Trump’s proposed tariffs on allies and enemies alike as well as mass deportation of unauthorized immigrants resonated with his supporters. About half his backers labeled the economy and jobs as the top issue facing the country, while about one-third said the top issue was immigration.

Harris’s base, by contrast, was focused on a broader range of issues. About 3 in 10 called the economy a top issue, while about 2 in 10 said abortion and about 1 in 10 named health care or climate change.

Most Trump and Harris voters motivated in support of their candidate

Both candidates generated loyalty among their coalitions, a change from four years ago when Trump was ousted from the White House by Joe Biden.

In 2020, about half of Biden’s backers said their vote for him was cast in opposition to Trump, and about half said their vote was for Biden. This year, roughly two-thirds of Harris voters said they were motivated to vote in favor of her. Only about one-third were voting in opposition to Trump.

Enthusiasm for Trump within his base held steady. Similar to in 2020, about 8 in 10 Trump voters said they cast their ballot in a sign of support for him, rather than to simply oppose his opponent.

Voters give Harris an edge on moral character, Trump on being a strong leader

The candidates had different strengths in the eyes of voters. Slightly more than half of voters said Harris has the moral character to be president, compared to about 4 in 10 who said that about Trump.

Nearly 6 in 10 said Trump lacked the moral character to be president, a reflection of his criminal convictions, his often inflammatory rhetoric, his sexist remarks and actions and his denial of the 2020 presidential election results that fed into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Slightly fewer than half said Harris did not possess the morality to be president.

But voters gave Trump an edge on being a strong leader. Slightly more than half of voters described Trump as a strong leader, and slightly fewer than half said the same about Harris.

About 6 in 10 said Harris has the mental capability to serve effectively as president, compared to about half who said that about Trump. But voters were roughly split over whether either candidate could handle a crisis. They were similarly divided over who would bring positive change.

Trump’s supporters want an upheaval, while Harris’ favor change

About 4 in 10 Trump voters said they favored a "complete and total upheaval″ in how the country is run. That answer suggests potential support for a dramatic reshaping of the federal government that Trump has pledged to achieve by stripping away regulations, bringing more federal agencies under his direct control and reworking the tax code.

Slightly fewer than 2 in 10 Harris supporters saw the need for a complete upheaval, although most did not want to maintain the status quo. Majorities of both candidates’ backers said they would like to see substantial change, but Harris’ voters were more likely to say they favored a small amount of change.

___

AP reporter Hannah Fingerhut contributed to this report.

__

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News, PBS NewsHour, The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press. The survey of more than 115,000 voters was conducted for eight days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from state voter files; self-identified registered voters using NORC’s probability based AmeriSpeak panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population; and self-identified registered voters selected from nonprobability online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 0.4 percentage points. Find more details about AP VoteCast’s methodology at https://ap.org/votecast.

Elections
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

