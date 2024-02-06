AP seeks ex-Gov. Greitens's child custody record

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Associated Press has joined The Kansas City Star's motion to get a sealed court record from former Gov. Eric Greitens's child custody case.

The Star and the AP argue that a decision to make the record off-limits to the public to protect the former Republican governor's two young sons goes too far and denies voters important information about a recent candidate for public office.

The AP's motion was filed Thursday and was accepted by the court clerk Tuesday.

Boone County Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider last week made her ruling in the case private to protect the former couple's sons from public scrutiny, according to a small portion of the ruling that was quoted in Texas records.

A lawyer for Sheena Greitens this week confirmed that the judge ruled the case should be moved to Texas, where she is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas. Sheena Greitens, who requested the move, asked that Texas seal records in the ongoing case. Her attorney didn't immediately respond to an AP request for comment over whether she wants the Missouri judge's ruling to remain sealed.

No other information from the ruling has been publicly released.

Kansas City Star lawyer Bernie Rhodes argued that the judge should redact parts of the judgment related directly to the children but allow the rest to be made public.