Tim Scott sits on the stairs of his home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Steve Romero's vehicle's windshield displays the damage from Saturday's tornado, in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Steve Romero, comforts his fiancee, Hailey Hart, right, Sunday, March 16, 2024, after recalling how the couple and their three dogs rode out an apparent tornado in their small automobile, Saturday afternoon, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The frame of this mobile home is wrapped around a tree following Saturday's tornado that struck the Paradise Ranch RV Resort in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A vehicle sits in front of a damaged home and debris from a severe storm Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A cat cries out while sitting before a destroyed cabin from a tornado at Paradise Ranch RV Resort in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents look for personal belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through where two people lost their lives, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Smashed windows and blown off roofs are the remnants of some cabins at Paradise Ranch RV Resort that were damaged from a series of storms that passed the area in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cody McCoy of Biloxi, Miss., recalls the escape he and his family undertook, when an tornado flipped their bunkhouse camper Saturday in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents look for personal belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through where two people lost their lives, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tim Scott, right, gets a hug from friend Jorden Harris outside Scott's home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Destruction from a severe storm is seen Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A home is destroyed after a severe storm, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A wildfire burns at night on Friday, March 14, 2025, south of Langston, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) ASSOCIATED PRESS