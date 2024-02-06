All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 17, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Wildfires and dust storms wreak havoc across multiple US states

Residents are surveying damage from unusually vicious weather in multiple U.S. states where violent twisters, blinding dust storms and fast-moving wildfires decimated entire neighborhoods.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Tim Scott sits on the stairs of his home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tim Scott sits on the stairs of his home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Steve Romero's vehicle's windshield displays the damage from Saturday's tornado, in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Steve Romero's vehicle's windshield displays the damage from Saturday's tornado, in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Steve Romero, comforts his fiancee, Hailey Hart, right, Sunday, March 16, 2024, after recalling how the couple and their three dogs rode out an apparent tornado in their small automobile, Saturday afternoon, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Steve Romero, comforts his fiancee, Hailey Hart, right, Sunday, March 16, 2024, after recalling how the couple and their three dogs rode out an apparent tornado in their small automobile, Saturday afternoon, in Tylertown, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The frame of this mobile home is wrapped around a tree following Saturday's tornado that struck the Paradise Ranch RV Resort in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
The frame of this mobile home is wrapped around a tree following Saturday's tornado that struck the Paradise Ranch RV Resort in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A vehicle sits in front of a damaged home and debris from a severe storm Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A vehicle sits in front of a damaged home and debris from a severe storm Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cat cries out while sitting before a destroyed cabin from a tornado at Paradise Ranch RV Resort in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A cat cries out while sitting before a destroyed cabin from a tornado at Paradise Ranch RV Resort in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents look for personal belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through where two people lost their lives, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Residents look for personal belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through where two people lost their lives, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Smashed windows and blown off roofs are the remnants of some cabins at Paradise Ranch RV Resort that were damaged from a series of storms that passed the area in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Smashed windows and blown off roofs are the remnants of some cabins at Paradise Ranch RV Resort that were damaged from a series of storms that passed the area in Tylertown, Miss., Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cody McCoy of Biloxi, Miss., recalls the escape he and his family undertook, when an tornado flipped their bunkhouse camper Saturday in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Cody McCoy of Biloxi, Miss., recalls the escape he and his family undertook, when an tornado flipped their bunkhouse camper Saturday in Tylertown, Miss., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents look for personal belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through where two people lost their lives, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Residents look for personal belongings in the damage after a tornado passed through where two people lost their lives, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tim Scott, right, gets a hug from friend Jorden Harris outside Scott's home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tim Scott, right, gets a hug from friend Jorden Harris outside Scott's home he was inside when it was destroyed during a severe storm the evening before Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Destruction from a severe storm is seen Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Destruction from a severe storm is seen Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A home is destroyed after a severe storm, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A home is destroyed after a severe storm, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A wildfire burns at night on Friday, March 14, 2025, south of Langston, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
A wildfire burns at night on Friday, March 14, 2025, south of Langston, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Locals help clear the roads from debris after a tornado passed through leaving a path of destruction, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Locals help clear the roads from debris after a tornado passed through leaving a path of destruction, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Plantersville, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Residents are surveying damage from unusually vicious weather in multiple U.S. states where violent twisters, blinding dust storms and fast-moving wildfires decimated entire neighborhoods.

As of Sunday afternoon, at least 37 people had been killed as a sprawling storm barreled across the nation’s midsection toward the East Coast.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The dramatic storm from Friday through Sunday earned an unusual “high risk” designation from weather forecasters.

This photo gallery curated by AP photo editors highlights the destruction caused by the damaging weather.

Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 16
UPDATED 6:30 PM SUNDAY Poplar Bluff unites: How local heroes...
NewsMar. 16
Oklahomans survey devastation after hundreds of homes are de...
NewsMar. 16
Governor Kehoe addresses Missouri's path to recovery after d...
NewsMar. 16
Boys & Girls Club offers refuge for children after tornado d...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Poplar Bluff cancels school Monday, possibly for the week, as assessment, clean up continues 
NewsMar. 16
Poplar Bluff cancels school Monday, possibly for the week, as assessment, clean up continues 
Tornadoes roar through region; six killed in Butler County
NewsMar. 16
Tornadoes roar through region; six killed in Butler County
Tornadoes, wildfires and blinding dust sweep across U.S. as massive storm leaves at least 32 dead
NewsMar. 16
Tornadoes, wildfires and blinding dust sweep across U.S. as massive storm leaves at least 32 dead
Community rallies support as Wayne County tackles tornado aftermath
NewsMar. 16
Community rallies support as Wayne County tackles tornado aftermath
Tornado creates devastation in Poplar Bluff with 138 mph winds, residents urged to stay cautious
NewsMar. 15
Tornado creates devastation in Poplar Bluff with 138 mph winds, residents urged to stay cautious
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
NewsMar. 15
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
NewsMar. 15
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
NewsMar. 15
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy