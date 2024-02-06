AP PHOTOS: Highlights from the Eagles' Super Bowl rout of the Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) celebrates after intercepting a pass and running it back for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Benc) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes under pressure by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) intercepts a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ice Spice, from left, Taylor Swift, Este Haim and Alana Haim watch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) pushes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Samuel L. Jackson watches during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks to the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) huddles up his teammates prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) shake hands after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts smiles on the podium after a win over the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, right, lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to quarterback Jalen Hurts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) walk off the field at the halftime break during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Benc) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson holds a newspaper after an Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) ASSOCIATED PRESS