NewsFebruary 10, 2025

AP PHOTOS: Highlights from the Eagles' Super Bowl rout of the Chiefs

AP News, Associated Press
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) celebrates after intercepting a pass and running it back for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean (33) celebrates after intercepting a pass and running it back for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes under pressure by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes under pressure by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) intercepts a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) intercepts a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ice Spice, from left, Taylor Swift, Este Haim and Alana Haim watch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Ice Spice, from left, Taylor Swift, Este Haim and Alana Haim watch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) pushes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) pushes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Samuel L. Jackson watches during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Samuel L. Jackson watches during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks to the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) walks to the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) huddles up his teammates prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) huddles up his teammates prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) shake hands after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) shake hands after the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts smiles on the podium after a win over the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts smiles on the podium after a win over the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, right, lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to quarterback Jalen Hurts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, right, lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to quarterback Jalen Hurts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) walk off the field at the halftime break during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and running back Kareem Hunt (29) walk off the field at the halftime break during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson holds a newspaper after an Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson holds a newspaper after an Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is dunked by teammates during the second half the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is dunked by teammates during the second half the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl 59 rout over the Kansas City Chiefs might have been short on drama, but it was still rich ground for AP’s photographers. From the first quarter to the French Quarter and beyond, here’s a gallery of the great images they produced.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

