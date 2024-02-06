AP FACT CHECK: Missouri debate claims cite Trump, wages

Party control of the U.S. Senate could hinge on Missouri in the midterm elections, where incumbent Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill is locked in a tight race with first-time challenger Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

McCaskill is a longtime Missouri politician who's seeking her third Senate term. Hawley is a rising star in the Republican Party who's running for his first national office. The two met for their first one-on-one debate Thursday in St. Louis.

A look at their claims:

Health care

McCASKILL: "(Hawley) has no backup if his lawsuit is successful."

Missouri Attorney General and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley speaks to supporters during a campaign stop Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, in St. Charles, Mo. Hawley is seeking to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

THE FACTS: This is mostly true. Hawley is one of 20 Republican attorneys general across the country who joined a lawsuit seeking to repeal President Barack Obama's health-care law, which in turn would wipe out some federal protections for pre-existing conditions.

If the courts overturn the health-care law as Hawley wants, some people with pre-existing conditions would be in limbo until Congress passed a new plan. It is rare for legislation to move quickly in a closely divided Congress. And Republicans have not been able to agree on a replacement plan for the law they oppose. Last year, the Republican-controlled Senate rejected a GOP plan to kill The Affordable Care Act and replace it with a lesser version.

An estimated 1 million people younger than 65 in Missouri have a pre-existing condition, according to a 2015 report from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. Only a portion of those people would be affected if the Affordable Care Act were overturned because a majority of people obtain health insurance coverage through their employers.

Hawley has repeatedly said he believes any replacement of the law should require insurers to cover those with pre-existing conditions. He has even highlighted his own young son's chronic disease -- a pre-existing condition -- in a television ad explaining his stance.

The border wall

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., speaks to students and supporters at the University of Missouri - St. Louis Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in St. Louis. McCaskill is running for re-election. McCaskill faces a double challenge as she campaigns for re-election in heavily Republican Missouri for a seat that could determine which party controls the Senate.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

HAWLEY: "Sen. McCaskill has called the wall embarrassing. She has mocked President (Donald) Trump for wanting to build a wall."

THE FACTS: McCaskill did call President Trump's border wall and his calls for Mexico to fund the project "embarrassing."

She made the comment during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee meeting in April 2017, during which then-Homeland Security chief John Kelly told senators Trump's proposed wall would not span the entire border.

"It's unlikely that we will build a wall or physical barrier from sea to shining sea," Kelly said.

McCaskill responded by praising Kelly for his comments, and railed against Trump for what she dubbed an unrealistic plan.