Anticipating Oppenheimer debut, SEMO professor, Cape mayor weigh in

"I've been a big fan of the overall Manhattan Project story since my freshman year in college," said Kessler, who is himself a 2010 SEMO graduate and joined the faculty in 2016 after graduate school at St. Louis' Washington University.

"We didn't even understand what an atom looked like approximately 25 years prior to the events of 1945. We went from Einstein's knowledge of the existence of the atom in 1905 and within a matter of a few decades, we had harnessed the atom's power to create this destructive device. That's an incredible feat accomplished in an incredible short amount of time. We haven't seen that rapid advancement in fundamental scientific achievement ever, in my opinion."

"I'm very much looking forward to seeing the movie," said Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder, who taught physics and geometry for three years at St. Mary's Episcopal School in Memphis, Tennessee, and who holds a physics degree from the University of Memphis.

"It's a pretty heavy subject and the promotion I've seen for the film looks pretty serious and a little dark. Putting the science aside, my understanding is the production will delve into what the scientists were dealing with morally. This will be, probably, the most interesting part for me," said Kinder, who became mayor in April 2022 after serving as Sixth Ward councilwoman.

"Figuring out the technology while also weighing the moral questions is really fascinating to me," she added.

"Building (the A-bomb) was the culmination of a massive, nationwide effort. One measure of the Manhattan Project's success, and, yes, the result was horrific in Japan, is this bomb has not been used to take life since 1945," Kessler added.

"I subscribe to the idea that the use of the bomb likely saved more lives than it took."