NewsJune 9, 2022

Anti-Semitic vandalism reported in Cape

A spate of recent vandalism incidents in Cape Girardeau has included anti-Semitic imagery. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incidents, more than half a dozen, occurred over days in late May at several locations...

Southeast Missourian
A police officer holds a roll of evidence tape while investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a car in the 900 block of S. Benton Street in Cape Girardeau Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian)
A spate of recent vandalism incidents in Cape Girardeau has included anti-Semitic imagery.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incidents, more than half a dozen, occurred over days in late May at several locations.

At Farmer’s Pool and Spa, 2121 William St., the vandal or vandals painted swastikas and yellow question marks on several vehicles.

At Smoothie King, 97 N. Kingshighway, the restaurant’s drive-through windows were painted with swastikas and curses.

Droege said authorities believe the incidents are related.

“We believe it’s one actor, whether that actor is a person or a group, we do not yet know,” he said in an email.

