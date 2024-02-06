Anti-discrimination proposals stall in Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Democrats in the Missouri House want to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, but their proposals have not been assigned to a committee for a hearing.

The sponsor of the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act, state Rep. Greg Razer of Kansas City, told St. Louis Public Radio he's frustrated about the lack of progress.

"I have, for the last four years, been speaking on this issue a lot," Razer said. "To be honest with you, I'm struggling to figure out what more I can say."

State law already bans discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex and disability. Proposals to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity have fallen flat in the Missouri Legislature in the past. Opponents say they aren't in favor of discrimination, but they believe businesses should be able to create their own policies.