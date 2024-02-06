All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 11, 2022

Anti-abortion group urges pro-GOP Missouri congressional map

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The leader of Missouri's largest anti-abortion group on Monday urged state lawmakers to adopt an aggressively Republican congressional map that could leave Democrats holding just one of the state's eight U.S. House seats after the next election...

By DAVID A. LIEB ~ Associated Press
Susan Klein, executive director of Missouri Right to Life, testifies Monday to the Missouri House Redistricting Committee in Jefferson City, Missouri. Klein wants Republicans to try to maximum their advantage in Congress by drawing new U.S. House districts that could leave Democrats holding just one of Missouri's eight seats. Democrats currently hold two Missouri U.S. House seats.
Susan Klein, executive director of Missouri Right to Life, testifies Monday to the Missouri House Redistricting Committee in Jefferson City, Missouri. Klein wants Republicans to try to maximum their advantage in Congress by drawing new U.S. House districts that could leave Democrats holding just one of Missouri's eight seats. Democrats currently hold two Missouri U.S. House seats.David A. Lieb ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The leader of Missouri's largest anti-abortion group on Monday urged state lawmakers to adopt an aggressively Republican congressional map that could leave Democrats holding just one of the state's eight U.S. House seats after the next election.

Republican lawmakers in charge of redrawing the state's congressional districts have put forth a plan essentially maintaining the status quo, with Republicans likely to win six districts and Democrats two.

At a public hearing Monday, Missouri Right to Life urged a Republican-led House panel to instead draw a map giving the GOP a shot at winning seven districts. To do so, mapmakers would have to split up the Kansas City-based district of Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver by attaching parts of it to multiple Republican-leaning rural areas.

"We've seen Missouri grow more conservative, and I believe that right now is the time to fight for a 7-1 map," said Susan Klein, executive director of Missouri Right to Life.

Klein's testimony brought to the forefront an internal division among Republicans, who are wrestling with how much they should try to gerrymander voting districts to aid their quest of winning control of the U.S. House. Democrats currently hold a slim congressional majority. Districts across the U.S. must be redrawn for the 2022 elections to account for population shifts noted in the 2020 census.

Political parties controlling redistricting can gain an advantage either by packing voters from the opposing party into a few districts or splitting them among multiple districts to dilute their influence. Republican-led state legislatures have passed aggressive redistricting plans in states such as North Carolina, while Democratic-led legislatures have done likewise in states such as Illinois.

But aggressive gerrymanders also can backfire in at least a couple of ways. They are more apt to be legally challenged and potentially replaced by a judicially drawn map. And to maximize their chances of winning, parties often have to settle for smaller victory margins in districts, making it more likely districts could flip to the opposing party if political winds change.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We as representatives have to do a risk assessment. Is it worth the risk for the reward?" said House Redistricting Committee Chairman Rep. Dan Shaul, who is sponsoring the proposed map likely to maintain a 6-2 Republican edge.

Other Republican committee members, though expressing opposition to abortion, also raised concerns about pressing for a map with an expected 7-1 advantage.

"I think in just about every scenario that I've tried to play out in my mind of a 7-1 map, it seems to me that we lose, and we could be in a worse situation for the cause of pro-life," said Republican state Rep. Ben Baker of Neosho.

Other Republican committee members also expressed concerns about trying to maximize Republican gains. They said the Senate, where bills can be filibustered, was unlikely to pass a 7-1 map. They also noted House Republicans would need at least some Democratic support to pass an emergency clause on a bill, which is necessary for a redistricting map to take effect in time for Missouri's August primary elections.

Shaul described his proposed map as a good starting point.

It would slightly boost the Republican vote share in the 2nd District in suburban St. Louis, according to political data from Missouri's 2018 and 2020 elections provided by state House redistricting staff. The 2nd District, held by Republican Rep. Ann Wagner, is the closest thing Missouri currently has to being a swing district.

The proposed map also would slightly boost the Democratic vote share in Cleaver's 5th District by dropping rural areas and focusing the district more tightly on the Kansas City area.

Shaul said his proposed map splits fewer counties and voting districts than the current map and is designed to withstand a potential court challenge. Several leaders from the Ray County community of Richmond -- population 6,000 -- opposed the map Monday because it would split their city between two congressional districts. Some committee members expressed an openness to changing that before an expected vote Wednesday.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy