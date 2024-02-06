Anti-abortion bill draws protest, area lawmakers celebrate its passage

Abortion-rights supporters demonstrated Monday at Capaha Park’s Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau in opposition to the strict anti-abortion bill passed by Missouri lawmakers last week.
Gov. Mike Parson has vowed to sign the bill into law.
The protest took place as area lawmakers celebrated passage of the legislation banning abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy and doesn’t allow exemptions for rape or incest survivors. It does allow for abortions to save the life of the mother.
It would make it a felony for doctors to perform abortions on women who are more than eight weeks pregnant.
Several protesters, most of them from Cape Girardeau, discussed their opposition to the bill in advance of the public demonstration.
They voiced support for Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling 45 years ago legalizing abortion.
They said they don’t want the government legislating morality.
Abortion-rights supporter Aura Simpson said, “Pro choice does not mean you personally want an abortion.”
Simpson said she worries the Missouri measure would lead to “back-alley abortions” that will affect the poorest Missourians.
“This isn’t going to stop the rich from being able to get abortions,” she said, explaining they can travel to other states or even nations for such procedures.
Aaron Lerma, a local organizer for Planned Parenthood, which provides medical services including abortions, said “the moral question of where life begins” depends on the individual.
“Abortion is a deeply emotional and personal decision,” he said.
Protester Iris Anderson said recently passed anti-abortion legislation in Missouri and other states has nothing to do with medical care.
“They are based on politics and religion,” she said.
Fellow abortion-rights advocate Lesly Krome said, “If you want to decrease abortions, you need to have comprehensive sex education and free access to contraceptives.”
Lea Happe of Sikeston, Missouri, said she supports the 1973 Supreme Court decision and sees no need to change it.
She and other protesters said they believe the GOP-led legislature passed the anti-abortion bill in hopes of relitigating the issue before the U.S. Supreme Court with a goal of outlawing abortion entirely.
Missouri’s bill would outlaw abortions completely if the decision in Roe v. Wade is overturned by the high court.
But area lawmakers, all of whom supported the anti-abortion measure, said they were not seeking to relitigate the issue.
State Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryville, said, “I see it as trying to do what is right for the unborn.”
Francis said the bill bans abortions after eight weeks of gestational age because there is evidence the baby’s heartbeat can be detected at that stage.
The legislation includes provisions for abortion bans at 14, 18 and 20 weeks in case courts strike down a stricter time frame.
State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, sponsored a provision banning abortions after 18 weeks on the grounds at that point the “unborn child” can feel pain.
Protesters and local lawmakers anticipate the anti-abortion measure will be challenged in court.
Swan said she believes the after-18-weeks provision would withstand a court challenge.
Local lawmakers said they supported removing the rape and incest exceptions.
State Rep. Barry Hovis, R-Gordonville, said only 3% of abortions involve cases of rape, incest or saving the life of the mother.
Hovis said he viewed the legislation as a “compromise” because it allows abortions up to eight weeks of pregnancy.
