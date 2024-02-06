Anti-abortion bill draws protest, area lawmakers celebrate its passage

Abortion-rights supporters demonstrated Monday at Capaha Park’s Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau in opposition to the strict anti-abortion bill passed by Missouri lawmakers last week.

Gov. Mike Parson has vowed to sign the bill into law.

The protest took place as area lawmakers celebrated passage of the legislation banning abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy and doesn’t allow exemptions for rape or incest survivors. It does allow for abortions to save the life of the mother.

It would make it a felony for doctors to perform abortions on women who are more than eight weeks pregnant.

Several protesters, most of them from Cape Girardeau, discussed their opposition to the bill in advance of the public demonstration.

They voiced support for Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling 45 years ago legalizing abortion.

They said they don’t want the government legislating morality.

Abortion-rights supporter Aura Simpson said, “Pro choice does not mean you personally want an abortion.”

Simpson said she worries the Missouri measure would lead to “back-alley abortions” that will affect the poorest Missourians.

“This isn’t going to stop the rich from being able to get abortions,” she said, explaining they can travel to other states or even nations for such procedures.

Aaron Lerma, a local organizer for Planned Parenthood, which provides medical services including abortions, said “the moral question of where life begins” depends on the individual.

“Abortion is a deeply emotional and personal decision,” he said.

Protester Iris Anderson said recently passed anti-abortion legislation in Missouri and other states has nothing to do with medical care.

“They are based on politics and religion,” she said.

Fellow abortion-rights advocate Lesly Krome said, “If you want to decrease abortions, you need to have comprehensive sex education and free access to contraceptives.”

Lea Happe of Sikeston, Missouri, said she supports the 1973 Supreme Court decision and sees no need to change it.