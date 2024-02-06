Anthem will turn to CVS after troubled Express Scripts deal

Anthem has found a new partner to help run prescription-drug coverage after the Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer's rocky relationship with Express Scripts ends.

The nation's second-largest insurer said it will create a pharmacy-benefits manager called IngenioRx starting in 2020 and will work with CVS Health Corp. to manage the business. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Shares of all three companies climbed on the news after markets opened Wednesday.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, run prescription-drug plans for employers, government agencies and insurers, among other clients. They use their large purchasing power to negotiate prices.

Anthem expects the new deal to generate an estimated $4 billion in annual savings once all of its customers are moved over to it. Company executives also told analysts in a conference call they anticipate "significant" membership growth through existing customers and new business.