Another Missouri school district considers 4-day week

GRANBY, Mo. -- East Newton school district officials are considering whether the southwest Missouri district should join 18 others that have converted to a four-day school week.

Superintendent Todd McCrackin said the district, which has about 1,325 students, is considering the change because it is expecting a $350,000 drop in its budget next year, The Joplin Globe reported.

Nine of the 18 districts using the four-day week adopted it for this year to cut their budgets.

This year, Missouri had a $398 million gap between what was allocated to schools and what the school-funding formula required.

"That's probably a little bit of a combination of the state budget not looking real promising and the fact that we have seen a decline in our enrollment, and thus our state payment is going to be less based on our attendance number," McCrackin said.

The plan would be to eliminate all Monday classes and add 30 minutes to an hour of instructional time to the other days. It would save an estimated $130,000 a year in utility costs and substitute-teacher pay.

The Board of Education received information about a four-day school week in November, and a survey found about 66 percent of the staff supported the idea, he said.