NewsOctober 27, 2022

Another low-water docking for Cape Girardeau riverfront

American Queen paddlewheeler boat is to tie up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in downtown Cape Girardeau despite continuing low water levels on the Mississippi River. ...

Southeast Missourian
A yoga class Aug. 3, 2019, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park. American Queen paddlewheeler boat, seen here, is to tie up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in downtown Cape Girardeau despite continuing low water levels on the Mississippi River. A total of 152 passengers will be aboard. Since the events of Sept. 11, 2001, citing safety concerns, spectators are not permitted to board paddlewheelers for tourist viewing without a ticket.
Southeast Missourian file
Local News

