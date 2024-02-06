Another low-water docking for Cape Girardeau riverfront

American Queen paddlewheeler boat is to tie up from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in downtown Cape Girardeau despite continuing low water levels on the Mississippi River. ...

A total of 152 passengers will be aboard. Since the events of Sept. 11, 2001, citing safety concerns, spectators are not permitted to board paddlewheelers for tourist viewing without a ticket.