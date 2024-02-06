Another Cape officer dragged by car during arrest

A brief chase ensued Friday morning after a Cape Girardeau police officer made a traffic stop.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Adam Glueck said an officer stopped a vehicle near the corner of William and Hanover streets about 8:30 a.m. Friday. The driver refused to exit the vehicle upon the officer’s request, Glueck said.

“When the officer attempted to remove the person from the vehicle, the individual took off in the vehicle and drug the officer for a short distance,” Glueck said.

There were no injuries.

This is the second incident this week in which a Cape Girardeau officer was reported being dragged by a car driven by suspect.