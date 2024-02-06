All sections
NewsDecember 24, 2016

Another Cape officer dragged by car during arrest

A brief chase ensued Friday morning after a Cape Girardeau police officer made a traffic stop.

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Adam Glueck said an officer stopped a vehicle near the corner of William and Hanover streets about 8:30 a.m. Friday. The driver refused to exit the vehicle upon the officer’s request, Glueck said.

“When the officer attempted to remove the person from the vehicle, the individual took off in the vehicle and drug the officer for a short distance,” Glueck said.

There were no injuries.

This is the second incident this week in which a Cape Girardeau officer was reported being dragged by a car driven by suspect.

Austin Tyler Burton, 19, of Cape Girardeau was charged Wednesday with assault on a law-enforcement officer and resisting lawful detention. According to a probable-cause statement, officer Kyle Evans stopped Burton because the car he was driving did not have a rear license plate.

After Burton refused to exit his car and Evans tried to remove him, Burton drove 3 to 6 feet with Evans’ arm inside the vehicle. He was dragged by the vehicle until his right arm was struck, and the driver fled the scene.

The Friday morning chase ended on Interstate 55, near mile marker 93, where the driver was taken into custody. As of early Friday afternoon, the driver was in custody awaiting charges.

Pertinent address:

William Street and Hanover Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
