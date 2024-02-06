Saturday’s “Tay Day” vigil held in memory of Cape Girardeau homicide victims Detavian L. Richardson and Zatrun R. Twiggs at Capaha Park served as an unsettling reminder of the prevalence of gun violence.

The event also recognized the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Richardson, 20, and Twiggs, 28, were shot to death Aug. 3, 2014, on South Middle Street in Cape Girardeau. Both cases remain unsolved, according to Cape Girardeau organization Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please, SNAP.

For the last four years, event coordinator Renetha Burton Brown has held the vigil in Malden, Missouri, in memory of her son, Richardson. SNAP director Felice Patton said the venue changed this year because Brown was finally able to process the grief associated with the incident happening in Cape Girardeau.

Brown described her son as “sweet, funny, very talented.”

“Everybody just loved him,” she said. “He was so loved.”

Renetha Burton Booker, in foreground, mother of the late Detavian L. Richardson, and Ida Clark, grandmother of Richardson, watch as balloons float into the distance during a prayer vigil at the "5th annual Tay Day," in reference to the late Richardson, on Saturday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. The event was organized around the fifth anniversary of the Cape Girardeau shooting deaths of Richardson, 20, and Zatrun R. Twiggs, 28, on Aug. 3, 2014. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

Brown said she wanted to represent her son somewhere she felt comfortable, “and knowing we had family and love there.”

Jabraiez Twiggs, Twiggs’ first cousin, was one of several friends and family who released balloons following a prayer and short speeches Saturday.

“He was a real fun, outgoing person, willing to help anybody,” he said of Twiggs.