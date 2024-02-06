Saturday’s “Tay Day” vigil held in memory of Cape Girardeau homicide victims Detavian L. Richardson and Zatrun R. Twiggs at Capaha Park served as an unsettling reminder of the prevalence of gun violence.
The event also recognized the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Richardson, 20, and Twiggs, 28, were shot to death Aug. 3, 2014, on South Middle Street in Cape Girardeau. Both cases remain unsolved, according to Cape Girardeau organization Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please, SNAP.
For the last four years, event coordinator Renetha Burton Brown has held the vigil in Malden, Missouri, in memory of her son, Richardson. SNAP director Felice Patton said the venue changed this year because Brown was finally able to process the grief associated with the incident happening in Cape Girardeau.
Brown described her son as “sweet, funny, very talented.”
“Everybody just loved him,” she said. “He was so loved.”
Brown said she wanted to represent her son somewhere she felt comfortable, “and knowing we had family and love there.”
Jabraiez Twiggs, Twiggs’ first cousin, was one of several friends and family who released balloons following a prayer and short speeches Saturday.
“He was a real fun, outgoing person, willing to help anybody,” he said of Twiggs.
Standing next to a park pavilion table highlighting seven victims of unsolved homicides through photos and brief descriptions, Patton said she sees the unsolved homicides within Cape Girardeau as “very distressful.”
“None of us are safe,” she said pointing to the photographs. “All of this happened in a 2.7-mile radius.”
Patton’s son Quinton David Combs was killed in 2015. That’s when she became an advocate for bringing awareness to unsolved cases. She said her son’s case was resolved last year.
“We want to help support others that have a lot of hurt and pain going on here in Cape,” Patton said.
Brown said it’s OK for people to report anonymously if they have any information that would help with the investigation of the seven unsolved homicides — Richardson; Twiggs; Jimmy Walker, 22, shot Aug. 26, 2017, at 546 S. Sprigg St.; Joshua Diebert, 34, shot June 20, 2014, in a vehicle at 1121 Good Hope St.; George Robinson, 42, arson April 29, 2008, at his home at 203 S. Pacific St.; Lavelle Durden, 49, stabbed July 19, 2017, in his apartment at 203 S. Lorimier St.; Demetric Atchison, 41, shot May 11, 2017, at 41 N. Henderson Ave.; Travis Scales, 35, shot Feb. 9, 2017, in St. Louis, lived in Cape Girardeau; and Mychal D. Byrd, 40, drove off Interstate 55 at mile marker 94, crashing into Ramsey Creek on Sept. 7, 2018.
She said with the “countless amount” of people, no one wants to speak up and say anything.
“So [the cases] remain unsolved,” Brown said. “If there’s 25, 50 people out there, somebody knows something ... you don’t have to be afraid to say what you saw.”
And SNAP has helped bridge that gap.
“We don’t want to forget,” Patton said. “It’s still important for us to be part of the community, and this is our way of giving back.”
Patton added, “We know violence is going to be here, but we can help our community. We’ve got to support these families who are hurting.”
Anyone with information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411 or calling (573) 339-6313.
