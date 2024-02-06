Annual SEMO Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop scheduled for next week

Cape Girardeau residents will be able to try signature items from local restaurants during the "Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop" from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21.

This is an annual event that started in 2016. The event will benefit The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance Senior Showcases in New York and Los Angeles for this year.

Each restaurant and business participating will be serving their signature item(s). Participants may choose to go to any or all of the eateries and restaurants in the three-hour time span. Department of Theatre and Dance students will assist the guests at each restaurant and direct them to the tables involved for each restaurant.