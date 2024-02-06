All sections
NewsMarch 13, 2024
Annual SEMO Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop scheduled for next week
Cape Girardeau residents will be able to try signature items from local restaurants during the Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. This is an annual event that started in 2016. The event will benefit The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance Senior Showcases in New York and Los Angeles for this year...
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau residents will be able to try signature items from local restaurants during the "Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop" from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21.

This is an annual event that started in 2016. The event will benefit The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance Senior Showcases in New York and Los Angeles for this year.

Each restaurant and business participating will be serving their signature item(s). Participants may choose to go to any or all of the eateries and restaurants in the three-hour time span. Department of Theatre and Dance students will assist the guests at each restaurant and direct them to the tables involved for each restaurant.

This year's lineup of restaurants will include Andy's Frozen Custard, Bistro Saffron, Ebb and Flow Fermentations, Mississippi Mutts, Port Cape Girardeau, Minglewood Brewery, Wings Etc., Spectrum Record Lounge, Primo Vino and Ciao Ristorante + Enoteca.

Tickets for the Restaurant Hop are $12. Individuals wishing to participate may register and pay on the Taste of Cape Restaurant website at www.semo.edu/river-campus-events/events/2024/03-mar/19-restaurant-hop or purchase during the event at participating restaurants.

For more information, call (573) 651-2149.

