All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsDecember 6, 2023
Annual SALT Christmas party to be held Thursday
Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) will be holding its annual Christmas party from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. The Christmas party will be held at the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775 at 321 N. Spring Ave. in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau County senior citizens are invited to join SALT for an afternoon of fun, with musical entertainment provided by the Alma Schrader School Choir. ...
Alyssa Lunsford
Jackson Police officer Pablo Sanchez shares a laugh with attendees of the SALT Senior Christmas Party in December 2021 at the Cape Girardeau Eagles in Cape Girardeau.
Jackson Police officer Pablo Sanchez shares a laugh with attendees of the SALT Senior Christmas Party in December 2021 at the Cape Girardeau Eagles in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) will be holding its annual Christmas party from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. The Christmas party will be held at the Cape Girardeau Eagles No. 3775 at 321 N. Spring Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau County senior citizens are invited to join SALT for an afternoon of fun, with musical entertainment provided by the Alma Schrader School Choir. There will be snacks and door prizes for all senior citizens who attend. This is a free event and the public is encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair at wblair@cityofcape.org or (573) 339-6735.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy