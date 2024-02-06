Annual SALT Christmas party to be held Thursday

Cape Girardeau County senior citizens are invited to join SALT for an afternoon of fun, with musical entertainment provided by the Alma Schrader School Choir. There will be snacks and door prizes for all senior citizens who attend. This is a free event and the public is encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair at wblair@cityofcape.org or (573) 339-6735.