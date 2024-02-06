Annual Pucks 4 Paws scores big for Humane Society

"It's roller hockey and puppies ... who doesn't love that?" Cape Area Hockey Commissioner Rob Kearns asked.

The third annual Pucks 4 Paws charity event benefiting the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri was held all-day Sunday in the Arena Building at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

The fundraiser included a six-team, double-elimination roller-hockey tournament and a large raffle table. Dogs from the shelter were also onsite and available for adoption, as well as a food truck.

The Pucks 4 Paws charity event is held by Cape Area Hockey each year to raise funds and exposure for the local Humane Society.

Kearns said the annual adoption event and roller-hockey tournament is a great way for people to give back to the Humane Society, and help to get animals adopted and the organization exposure.