Annual Pucks 4 Paws scores big for Humane Society

"It's roller hockey and puppies ... who doesn't love that?" Cape Area Hockey Commissioner Rob Kearns asked.
The third annual Pucks 4 Paws charity event benefiting the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri was held all-day Sunday in the Arena Building at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
The fundraiser included a six-team, double-elimination roller-hockey tournament and a large raffle table. Dogs from the shelter were also onsite and available for adoption, as well as a food truck.
The Pucks 4 Paws charity event is held by Cape Area Hockey each year to raise funds and exposure for the local Humane Society.
Kearns said the annual adoption event and roller-hockey tournament is a great way for people to give back to the Humane Society, and help to get animals adopted and the organization exposure.
"Getting those animals adopted, raising money for the [Humane Society of Southeast Missouri] to help them with their new building or expenses ... that's what this is all about," Kearns said. "That, and [roller hockey] is a lot of fun to play and a lot of fun to watch."
As a dog-lover himself, Kearns said he came up with the idea for the event in 2019 because he wanted to give back to an organization he could "get his heart behind."
He said this year's event was the most successful thus far, with the largest amount of corporate sponsors and highest number of people in attendance.
In 2019, Kearns said Cape Area Hockey donated $1,500, and in 2020, he said the group donated $4,200 to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Kearns said he's confident this year's cash donation will be much larger than the previous two years.
For more information on the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, or to make a donation, visit www.semopets.org.
