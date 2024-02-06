Annual Pony Express ride begins in western Missouri

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The annual revival of the Pony Express has been chosen as the official event to celebrate Nebraska's 150th birthday.

More than 700 riders began the mail service trip by horse in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Monday, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported. They'll travel nearly 2,000 miles via the Pony Express National Historic Trail through Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and California by June 15.

The 565-mile route in Nebraska is the longest trek among the eight states.

This year's commemorative letter honors Nebraska's sesquicentennial, describing the Great Platte River Road's history and featuring the iconic Chimney Rock. The envelope also will showcase the U.S. Postal Service-issued Nebraska sesquicentennial postage stamp.

Max Cawiezel has been the trail captain of the local ride for 25 years and is in charge of the far western leg of the ride. He recruits and organizes local riders, gives their applications to the state organization and decides the order they'll ride in.