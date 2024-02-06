Annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Missouri set for Feb. 6

The 15th annual Polar Plunge is set to take place Feb. 6 at the Cape County North Park Lake and will be hosted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
People from the Southeast Missouri area who are 10 or older are invited to don costumes and swimwear to plunge into the lake to raise money for the training and competition costs of the 1,100 Special Olympics Missouri athletes in the area.
According to a news release from Special Olympics Missouri, the plunge raised more than $45,000 for Special Olympics Missouri athletes last year.
This year's goal is $48,000, and organizers hope to break the million-dollar mark across the state with 11 events. Each participant must raise a minimum of $75 to participate and may earn incentives by reaching fundraising goals.
There will be several precautions in place to ensure a safe in-person event, such as staggered start times, social distancing, sanitizing stations and mask requirements. A virtual plunge option is also being offered this year, giving people an opportunity to plunge their way.
No wetsuits are allowed and shoes are required.
Day-of registration will begin at noon and the plunging will begin at 2 p.m.
The easiest and most efficient way to register and fundraise is through the website www.somo.org/plunge. Paper registration forms are also available at 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, 63701. Mail or deliver pre-registration forms and the minimum $75 contribution to Special Olympics Missouri Plunge.
For those who pre-register, awards will be given for the top fundraisers, top fundraising group and top fundraising school. There will also be golden plunger awards for the most creative costumes to be presented to top group and top individuals.
Polar Plunge sponsors include River Radio, Banterra Bank, Kiwanis Club, American Family Insurance-Laurel Adkisson, ServPro, Cape County Park, Fronabarger Conveying & Plumbing, Nip Kelley Equipment Co., Cannedy Sign & Graphics, Marcellous Jones Memorial Foundation, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, VIP Industries and Red Letter Communications.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.