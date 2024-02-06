Annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Missouri set for Feb. 6

The 15th annual Polar Plunge is set to take place Feb. 6 at the Cape County North Park Lake and will be hosted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

People from the Southeast Missouri area who are 10 or older are invited to don costumes and swimwear to plunge into the lake to raise money for the training and competition costs of the 1,100 Special Olympics Missouri athletes in the area.

According to a news release from Special Olympics Missouri, the plunge raised more than $45,000 for Special Olympics Missouri athletes last year.

This year's goal is $48,000, and organizers hope to break the million-dollar mark across the state with 11 events. Each participant must raise a minimum of $75 to participate and may earn incentives by reaching fundraising goals.

There will be several precautions in place to ensure a safe in-person event, such as staggered start times, social distancing, sanitizing stations and mask requirements. A virtual plunge option is also being offered this year, giving people an opportunity to plunge their way.