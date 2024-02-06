All sections
NewsJanuary 10, 2022

Annual Polar Bear Strut set next month in Cape

The 1 mile and 5K Polar Bear Strut is coming back to Cape Girardeau this year Feb. 5. Cape Girardeau Police Department will host the event at 10 a.m. at Cape County Park North. This year marks the second annual Strut in Cape Girardeau. Participants from around the area can dress up in costumes if they want to, to support Special Olympics Missouri...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

The 1 mile and 5K Polar Bear Strut is coming back to Cape Girardeau this year Feb. 5.

Cape Girardeau Police Department will host the event at 10 a.m. at Cape County Park North.

This year marks the second annual Strut in Cape Girardeau. Participants from around the area can dress up in costumes if they want to, to support Special Olympics Missouri.

Penny Williams, development director for Special Olympics Missouri, said the strut raised about $4,000 dollars last year.

"We added it last year and it was really successful from the beginning, so we anticipate it being even bigger and better this year," Williams said.

A Special Olympics news release said participants in the strut are required to raise $50 at the minimum.

"All participants will receive an official commemorative shirt," the news release stated. "Participants can also receive incentives for reaching fundraising goals: $250 — Blanket, $500 — Plunge Jacket, $1,000 — Plunge Duffle Bag, and 2,000 — Plunge Cooler."

At 2 p.m. Feb. 5, the annual Polar Plunge will also be held at Cape County Park North to raise money for Special Olympics Missouri.

For more information about the Polar Bear Strut and Polar Plunge, or how to get involved, visit www.somo.org/plunge.

Local News
