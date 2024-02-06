Annual Polar Bear Strut set next month in Cape

"We added it last year and it was really successful from the beginning, so we anticipate it being even bigger and better this year," Williams said.

A Special Olympics news release said participants in the strut are required to raise $50 at the minimum.

"All participants will receive an official commemorative shirt," the news release stated. "Participants can also receive incentives for reaching fundraising goals: $250 — Blanket, $500 — Plunge Jacket, $1,000 — Plunge Duffle Bag, and 2,000 — Plunge Cooler."

At 2 p.m. Feb. 5, the annual Polar Plunge will also be held at Cape County Park North to raise money for Special Olympics Missouri.

For more information about the Polar Bear Strut and Polar Plunge, or how to get involved, visit www.somo.org/plunge.