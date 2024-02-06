Annual Parade of Lights sets theme: 'Gnome Place Like Home'

Cape Girardeau's annual downtown Christmas Parade of Lights will be hosted by Old Town Cape on Sunday, Nov. 26.
The theme this year will be "Gnome Place Like Home" chosen by Parade of Lights chairs Kent and Vicki Zickfield.
The parade will start at 5 p.m., beginning at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard and will continue east on Broadway, turning south onto Main Street and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore.
Santa Claus will close the parade.
The parade is part of the many holiday events hosted by Old Town Cape, including a Christmas tree lighting Friday, Nov. 24, in downtown Cape Girardeau, among other festive events.
Applications to be in the parade are open and will be limited to the first 100 entrants. To apply, visit www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/events/holiday-events. Email the application to savannahedwards@oldtowncape.org.
