Annual Oktoberfest draws crowds to uptown Jackson

Temperatures were in the mid-80s much of the day Saturday as thousands came out for Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest.
A variety of specialty Oktoberfest brews could be found on tap at biergartens set up along High and Main streets, served in half- and full-liter plastic steins crafted especially for the event.
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization vice president Tyler Wolfsberger credited the event’s success to the group’s Oktoberfest committee and partner organizations, including Kohlfeld Distributing, Bluff City Distributing and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We can’t even hardly get down the street, there’s so many people, so it’s definitely a good turnout,” Wolfsberger said. “Our first year ... was kind of on egg shells — kind of a first attempt. We weren’t really sure how it was going to go, but it was a huge success and we’ve grown exponentially since then.”
The growing annual event started just before noon Saturday with the ceremonial tapping of the event’s first keg — barrel-aged Oachkatzlschwoaf, provided by Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. in St. Louis.
For the first time, the event featured two stages for musical entertainment. Dressed in traditional German apparel, the Gemutlichkeit German Band played from the gazebo on the courthouse lawn, followed by Evan Webb later in the day. On the south stage, Brock Allen performed, followed by a musical performance by Outside the Lines.
Samuel Adams provided another new addition to this year’s event on the courthouse lawn — a stein-hoisting endurance competition in which participants held pints weighing approximately six pounds until their arms gave out.
Boston Beer Co. brew representative and Jackson native Hollie Adelmund returned from Boston to her hometown to work the stein-hoisting booth.
“I have to say, the
Bootheel will probably
have the best times,” Adelmund said. “They’re country-boy strong, and country-girl strong.”
The endurance competition not only provided uptown Jackson with entertainment, but also a chance for charity as the Boston Beer Co. donated $1 to hurricane relief for every one minute of stein-hoisting.
Although traditional Oktoberfest celebrations tend to entertain those older than 21, the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization gave its event a more family-friendly atmosphere by providing children’s activities, including inflatable trampolines and slides, facepainting booths, a paint-your-own rock area and areas for children to create sidewalk chalk drawings.
The annual pet parade, led by Jackson police dogs, drew about 100 animal entries, including one pony.
Each food vendor served their own type of German cuisine, ranging from sauerkraut and braised briskets on pretzel buns by VFW Post No. 3838, sweet-and-sour red cabbage and bratwurst burgers by Stooges Restaurant in Jackson and Bavarian pretzels served by Minglewood Brewery in Cape Girardeau.
For his the second year, Christian Voigt cooked some of the day’s most authentic cuisine by following his family recipes using ingredients from his home of Leipzig, Germany, to cook homemade bratwursts on yeast rolls with an optional side of German potato salad.
Voigt, who moved to the United States in 2008, said he wanted to keep his prices low for the community event.
“I’m living here for two years, and I got taken in so well. The people embraced me,” Voigt said. “It’s a wonderful city and I really love it here.”
