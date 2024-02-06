Annual Oktoberfest draws crowds to uptown Jackson

The sizes of the specially-made plastic steins in this story has been corrected.

Temperatures were in the mid-80s much of the day Saturday as thousands came out for Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest.

A variety of specialty Oktoberfest brews could be found on tap at biergartens set up along High and Main streets, served in half- and full-liter plastic steins crafted especially for the event.

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization vice president Tyler Wolfsberger credited the event’s success to the group’s Oktoberfest committee and partner organizations, including Kohlfeld Distributing, Bluff City Distributing and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We can’t even hardly get down the street, there’s so many people, so it’s definitely a good turnout,” Wolfsberger said. “Our first year ... was kind of on egg shells — kind of a first attempt. We weren’t really sure how it was going to go, but it was a huge success and we’ve grown exponentially since then.”

People walk around at Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest on Saturday in Jackson. Andrew J. Whitaker

The growing annual event started just before noon Saturday with the ceremonial tapping of the event’s first keg ­­— barrel-aged Oachkatzlschwoaf, provided by Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. in St. Louis.

For the first time, the event featured two stages for musical entertainment. Dressed in traditional German apparel, the Gemutlichkeit German Band played from the gazebo on the courthouse lawn, followed by Evan Webb later in the day. On the south stage, Brock Allen performed, followed by a musical performance by Outside the Lines.

Samuel Adams provided another new addition to this year’s event on the courthouse lawn — a stein-hoisting endurance competition in which participants held pints weighing approximately six pounds until their arms gave out.

Boston Beer Co. brew representative and Jackson native Hollie Adelmund returned from Boston to her hometown to work the stein-hoisting booth.

“I have to say, the