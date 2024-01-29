All sections
NewsJanuary 29, 2024

Annual King's Ball to be held in Ste. Genevieve

Ste. Genevieve’s annual King’s Ball, this year named the Queen’s Ball because of leap year, will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the VFW, 852 Memorial Drive. The annual French-inspired event is a celebration of music and dancing. Guests are encouraged, but not required, to dress in French Colonial period attire to add to the ambiance. ...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Ste. Genevieve’s annual King’s Ball, this year named the Queen’s Ball because of leap year, will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the VFW, 852 Memorial Drive.

The annual French-inspired event is a celebration of music and dancing. Guests are encouraged, but not required, to dress in French Colonial period attire to add to the ambiance.

The musical ensemble will provide instructions for period dances.

Guests will be treated to a piece of Galette des Rois, or King’s Cake. The guest who finds a special bean hidden in the cake becomes “King” for the year.

Guests are welcome to bring a basket of snacks for their enjoyment, and there will be a cash bar for refreshments.

The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at www.historicstegen.org/event-details/2024-queens-ball.

Proceeds from the Queen’s Ball benefit Foundation for Restoration of Ste. Genevieve.

