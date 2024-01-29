Annual King's Ball to be held in Ste. Genevieve

Ste. Genevieve’s annual King’s Ball, this year named the Queen’s Ball because of leap year, will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the VFW, 852 Memorial Drive.

The annual French-inspired event is a celebration of music and dancing. Guests are encouraged, but not required, to dress in French Colonial period attire to add to the ambiance.

The musical ensemble will provide instructions for period dances.