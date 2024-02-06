Annual Father Daughter Dance this Saturday at Osage Centre

The 15th annual Father Daughter Dance will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
The dance, with the theme of "I Love You to the Moon and Back", will be held from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets for the dance are $20 and are available at the Arena Building and Osage Centre. Tickets will not be available on the day of the event. Included with the tickets are admission, dinner and a goody bag.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.