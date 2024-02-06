All sections
NewsFebruary 15, 2023

Annual Father Daughter Dance this Saturday at Osage Centre

The 15th annual Father Daughter Dance will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. The dance, with the theme of "I Love You to the Moon and Back", will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the dance are $20 and are available at the Arena Building and Osage Centre. Tickets will not be available on the day of the event. Included with the tickets are admission, dinner and a goody bag...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Jesse Essne dances with his daughter Renlee Essne, 3, during the City of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Rec Department's 10th annual Father Daughter Dance on Feb. 17, 2018, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Jesse Essne dances with his daughter Renlee Essne, 3, during the City of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Rec Department's 10th annual Father Daughter Dance on Feb. 17, 2018, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The 15th annual Father Daughter Dance will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

The dance, with the theme of "I Love You to the Moon and Back", will be held from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets for the dance are $20 and are available at the Arena Building and Osage Centre. Tickets will not be available on the day of the event. Included with the tickets are admission, dinner and a goody bag.

