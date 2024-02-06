All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 27, 2021

Annual Dexter Christmas Reading to be held Nov. 27 in town's downtown area

DEXTER, Mo. -- Saturday evening the 13th annual Dexter Christmas Reading will take place in downtown Dexter. The reading will be held on Stoddard Street across from Mathis Funeral Home. One of the event's directors, Greg Mathis, said they are expecting a large crowd for the event, which will be the first reading outdoors in three years...

Josh Ayers

DEXTER, Mo. -- Saturday evening the 13th annual Dexter Christmas Reading will take place in downtown Dexter.

The reading will be held on Stoddard Street across from Mathis Funeral Home. One of the event's directors, Greg Mathis, said they are expecting a large crowd for the event, which will be the first reading outdoors in three years.

Mathis said the last event outdoors in 2018 drew 550 people. In 2019, rain forced the event into the chapel in Mathis Funeral home, and the event was held virtually in the same location in 2020.

The Crowley Ridge Mennonite Choir will begin singing at 5:45 p.m. with the reading from the second chapter of Luke at 6 p.m. As with prior events the guest reader will not be revealed until that evening.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Following the reading the choir will sing for another 10 to 15 minutes.

Mathis said hot cider and Mrs. Menley's cookies will be on hand. Mathis said 50 dozen cookies will be available at the event.

Mathis stated about a block of Stoddard Street will be blocked off to allow more for people to spread out. Everyone is welcome to wear a mask if they would like to but they are optional. Mathis also said two additional speaker have been purchased to provide better audio for the enlarged area planned for the event.

Mathis said he and his family are excited to have the event back outdoors and kickoff the Christmas.

"This is the annual kickoff to the Christmas season," said Mathis. "Thanksgiving is over and everyone is looking forward to the birth of our savior."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy