DEXTER, Mo. -- Saturday evening the 13th annual Dexter Christmas Reading will take place in downtown Dexter.

The reading will be held on Stoddard Street across from Mathis Funeral Home. One of the event's directors, Greg Mathis, said they are expecting a large crowd for the event, which will be the first reading outdoors in three years.

Mathis said the last event outdoors in 2018 drew 550 people. In 2019, rain forced the event into the chapel in Mathis Funeral home, and the event was held virtually in the same location in 2020.

The Crowley Ridge Mennonite Choir will begin singing at 5:45 p.m. with the reading from the second chapter of Luke at 6 p.m. As with prior events the guest reader will not be revealed until that evening.