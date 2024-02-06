DEXTER, Mo. -- Saturday evening the 13th annual Dexter Christmas Reading will take place in downtown Dexter.
The reading will be held on Stoddard Street across from Mathis Funeral Home. One of the event's directors, Greg Mathis, said they are expecting a large crowd for the event, which will be the first reading outdoors in three years.
Mathis said the last event outdoors in 2018 drew 550 people. In 2019, rain forced the event into the chapel in Mathis Funeral home, and the event was held virtually in the same location in 2020.
The Crowley Ridge Mennonite Choir will begin singing at 5:45 p.m. with the reading from the second chapter of Luke at 6 p.m. As with prior events the guest reader will not be revealed until that evening.
Following the reading the choir will sing for another 10 to 15 minutes.
Mathis said hot cider and Mrs. Menley's cookies will be on hand. Mathis said 50 dozen cookies will be available at the event.
Mathis stated about a block of Stoddard Street will be blocked off to allow more for people to spread out. Everyone is welcome to wear a mask if they would like to but they are optional. Mathis also said two additional speaker have been purchased to provide better audio for the enlarged area planned for the event.
Mathis said he and his family are excited to have the event back outdoors and kickoff the Christmas.
"This is the annual kickoff to the Christmas season," said Mathis. "Thanksgiving is over and everyone is looking forward to the birth of our savior."
