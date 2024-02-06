Amber and Freddy Johnson and 15-year-old Casey Crowden of Southeast Missouri were part of a free 15-passenger half-hour boat ride — and hopped off with all smiles in matching orange life jackets — ahead of the midmorning rush during Saturday’s Day on the River at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau.

The boat ride and the Riverfront Farmers Market were the group’s main objective for the morning, Amber said.

“We’ve checked out the turtles, and the otters and the snake.”

Up next was the on-site face-painting tent, she said.

She said the entire event is hands-on — and that’s why they love it. Freddy said he’s accustomed to spending time fishing on a boat, but “not so much riding.”

“It’s one of them things that brings the community together,” he said.

Jim Studdard, president of Southeast Missouri State University Student Subunit of the American Fisheries Society, said attendees were already lining up at the docks for the free round-trip boat rides — and at his stand for catfish fillet sandwiches — before 8 a.m.