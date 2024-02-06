Annual craft fairs bring thousands to Cape

Masses of craft-fair fanatics flocked to Cape Girardeau over the weekend to purchase and peruse handmade pieces of all varieties offered at the Osage Centre, Show Me Center, Arena Building, the 4-H Building and Notre Dame Regional High School.

48th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza | Osage Centre and Show Me Center

Sarah Steffens, director of Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, said between the Osage Centre and Show Me Center on Saturday and Sunday, 250 vendors ï¿½ and 14,000 attendees ï¿½ participated in the 48th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza, hosted by the Arts Council.

ï¿½And thatï¿½s pretty average for us,ï¿½ she said, ï¿½because a lot of the vendors like to double-book on booths. Ideally, we can have over 300 different crafters and artisans.ï¿½

Some of the repeat vendors, she said, have participated for 20 years, along with first-time vendors, as well.

James and Valerie Mormann were new to the show this year, traveling from Pittsburg, Missouri.

Their business card reads: Jim, The Bottle Guy.

The Mormanns acquire wine, soda, liquor and other assorted bottles from a local recycling facility, melt them down and create 50 to 60 types of stained-glass platters and bowls.

He said their adventure began shortly after retirement several years go when he decided to make some use out of a kiln they had at home.

River Valley Craft Club's 44th annual Christmas Craft Expo | Arena Park

Friends Maureen Walsh, Judy Hager and Kathy Mayes were in attendance Saturday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau, and made the drive from St. Louis at 7 a.m. for the craft shows ï¿½ a tradition theyï¿½ve shared for at least five years.

Their plans for Saturday were to attend all of the craft shows, they said.

ï¿½This is how we kick off our holiday season. Itï¿½s one-stop shopping,ï¿½ Walsh said. ï¿½Every year, I get a new ornament. I just moved into a new house, so Iï¿½m looking for a handmade ornament with our new address on it.ï¿½

Walsh said she believes the prices to be ï¿½much betterï¿½ than in St. Louis ï¿½ another reason they attend.

Southeast Missouri offers ï¿½more handcrafted stuff,ï¿½ Mayes added, who was on the lookout for basset hound-related items.

Hager was in the market for wine-themed crafts. She purchased a homemade wine wreathe at the Show Me Center.

Southeast Missouri natives Jill Pinkston and her sister Penny Ressel also were in attendance Saturday, admiring the assortment of the items available and the affordable prices, they said.

ï¿½Thereï¿½s so much variety. You couldnï¿½t buy this in a shop for $32,ï¿½ Pinkston said, pointing out a nearby home-produced Christmas wreath featuring a vintage ice skate.