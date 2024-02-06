All sections
NewsDecember 28, 2019
Annual Christmas costume contest lets family 'Go big or go home!'
For the Enderles, it isn’t a holiday party without a little creativity and friendly competition. For nearly 20 years, Scott Enderle and his father, Steve, of Cape Girardeau have hosted holiday parties with a clear dress code: a costume according to the chosen theme. ...
Nicolette Baker
Scott and Steve Enderle pose for a photo while dressed as Hipster Santa and Colonel Christmas at the Enderle's annual Christmas party.
Scott and Steve Enderle pose for a photo while dressed as Hipster Santa and Colonel Christmas at the Enderle's annual Christmas party.Submitted

For the Enderles, it isn’t a holiday party without a little creativity and friendly competition.

For nearly 20 years, Scott Enderle and his father, Steve, of Cape Girardeau have hosted holiday parties with a clear dress code: a costume according to the chosen theme. Every Fourth of July, Halloween and Christmas, the family competes for the best costume at a party hosted at Scott’s or Steve’s home. Scott said the whole extended family gets in the holiday spirit by dressing up as a creative twist on the yearly theme. One year, Scott dressed as the Hulk. Another, he was the Lone Ranger.

The tradition started when Scott, stationed with the U.S. Navy in California, visited home for the Fourth of July. Scott said he always loved hosting large parties for Halloween, which soon transitioned into themed costumes at his parents’ house. With a Hawaiian-themed Fourth of July, a Christmas in Whoville and celebrity appearances during an Independence Day party, the family always chooses an out-of-the-box way to celebrate.

Each year, Scott and his wife, Sarah, host Christmas at their home. This year, the party’s theme was “[Mu]staching Through the Snow,” which required partygoers to wear a holiday costume including some form of facial hair. Scott chose a “Hipster Santa” costume, while his father wore an outfit resembling a Christmas version of KFC’s Colonel Sanders. In fact, when Steve and his wife, Dee, became hungry before Scott’s annual Christmas party, Steve suggested paying the fast food restaurant a visit. When they arrived, Steve said the employees instantly recognized the holiday version of the Colonel.

“They were saying, ‘Look alive! The boss is here!’” Steve said, noting the visit for a bucket full of chicken took nearly an hour after employees and customers alike asked for photos with “Colonel Christmas.”

Steve said the contest has generated a little bit of friendly rivalry between him and his son, as both compete for the best costume. The prize? It varies by party theme, but might be anything from a T-shirt to simply bragging rights. While the family decided to not compete on best costume this Christmas, Scott said his father’s KFC Christmas outfit would’ve taken the cake. However, Scott said the real reason behind the family’s annual themed holiday parties is relaxing with family while also having a little fun.

“It’s a way people can go out of their norm and try something different,” Scott said. “I say, go big or go home!”

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

