Annual Christmas costume contest lets family 'Go big or go home!'

For the Enderles, it isn’t a holiday party without a little creativity and friendly competition.

For nearly 20 years, Scott Enderle and his father, Steve, of Cape Girardeau have hosted holiday parties with a clear dress code: a costume according to the chosen theme. Every Fourth of July, Halloween and Christmas, the family competes for the best costume at a party hosted at Scott’s or Steve’s home. Scott said the whole extended family gets in the holiday spirit by dressing up as a creative twist on the yearly theme. One year, Scott dressed as the Hulk. Another, he was the Lone Ranger.

The tradition started when Scott, stationed with the U.S. Navy in California, visited home for the Fourth of July. Scott said he always loved hosting large parties for Halloween, which soon transitioned into themed costumes at his parents’ house. With a Hawaiian-themed Fourth of July, a Christmas in Whoville and celebrity appearances during an Independence Day party, the family always chooses an out-of-the-box way to celebrate.