All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 23, 2023

Annual Children's Arts Festival set for February First Friday

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will celebrate the 23rd annual Children's Arts Festival exhibition during the First Friday Art Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 16B N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release, the exhibit will feature visual and literary art pieces from more than 20 regional schools, and will be on display throughout February...

Danny Walter
Onlookers review artwork at the 2019 Children's Arts Festival at the Southeast Missouri Arts Council in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Onlookers review artwork at the 2019 Children's Arts Festival at the Southeast Missouri Arts Council in downtown Cape Girardeau.Capearts.org

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will celebrate the 23rd annual Children's Arts Festival exhibition during the First Friday Art Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 16B N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release, the exhibit will feature visual and literary art pieces from more than 20 regional schools, and will be on display throughout February.

Exhibits will be judged in a variety of categories. Winners will be featured during Fine Arts Education Day on Wednesday, March 22, at the Missouri State Capitol building in Jefferson City in the offices of state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder and Jason Bean. Some exhibits also will be displayed in Cape Girardeau's City Hall, Saint Francis Medical Center and other locations.

Exhibits will be judged by Annie Criddle, a project manager and Business Development coordinator with DILLE POLLARD Architecture in Cape Girardeau. Criddle is also a member of the design committee for Old Town Cape and a Southeast Missouri State University alum with a degree in graphic design.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The release stated the event will include performances from Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio, and live music from students of Southeast Missouri State University's Music Academy and Shivelbine's Music School. Also on exhibit, in the Arts Council's MicroGalleries, will be Huichol Indian Yarn Paintings from Scott City High School art teacher Richard Conaway .

Introduced in 2000, the Children's Arts Festival was developed to showcase the accomplishments of regional art educators and their students. The range of mediums, styles and subjects display the range and impact of art teachers, and highlight creativity among students from third grade through eighth grade.

For those unable to attend the exhibition, 360 degree scans of the gallery will be available on the Arts Council's website at www.capearts.org.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the exhibition may contact Arts Council director Kelly Downes at director@capearts.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy