Annual Children's Arts Festival set for February First Friday

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will celebrate the 23rd annual Children's Arts Festival exhibition during the First Friday Art Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at 16B N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release, the exhibit will feature visual and literary art pieces from more than 20 regional schools, and will be on display throughout February.

Exhibits will be judged in a variety of categories. Winners will be featured during Fine Arts Education Day on Wednesday, March 22, at the Missouri State Capitol building in Jefferson City in the offices of state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder and Jason Bean. Some exhibits also will be displayed in Cape Girardeau's City Hall, Saint Francis Medical Center and other locations.

Exhibits will be judged by Annie Criddle, a project manager and Business Development coordinator with DILLE POLLARD Architecture in Cape Girardeau. Criddle is also a member of the design committee for Old Town Cape and a Southeast Missouri State University alum with a degree in graphic design.