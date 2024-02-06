The 10th annual Brew Movement Against Multiple Sclerosis has outgrown its Fruitland location and will be held at Arena Park this year, the event's founder, MS advocate and homebrewer Joseph Barnes said.

"We have more room; we have more breweries this time," he said of the benefit set for March 2.

Barnes said two participating breweries will come from as far away as Memphis.

Originally from Tennessee, Barnes founded the event in 2010 to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. And when Barnes moved to Southeast Missouri, he brought the event with him.

This year's Mardi Gras-themed event is sponsored by the Hop Heads of Southeast Missouri. The group serves as an integral part of the benefit, Barnes said, making it a "banner" event.

For this year's event, Barnes saw the Arena Building as a more recognizable location.

"It was great where it was for sure," he said, speaking of last year's location. "But we wanted to upgrade and keep growing the event."

Fifty to 75 people attended last year, Barnes said. He hopes to see around 150 this year.