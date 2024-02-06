The 10th annual Brew Movement Against Multiple Sclerosis has outgrown its Fruitland location and will be held at Arena Park this year, the event's founder, MS advocate and homebrewer Joseph Barnes said.
"We have more room; we have more breweries this time," he said of the benefit set for March 2.
Barnes said two participating breweries will come from as far away as Memphis.
Originally from Tennessee, Barnes founded the event in 2010 to benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. And when Barnes moved to Southeast Missouri, he brought the event with him.
This year's Mardi Gras-themed event is sponsored by the Hop Heads of Southeast Missouri. The group serves as an integral part of the benefit, Barnes said, making it a "banner" event.
For this year's event, Barnes saw the Arena Building as a more recognizable location.
"It was great where it was for sure," he said, speaking of last year's location. "But we wanted to upgrade and keep growing the event."
Fifty to 75 people attended last year, Barnes said. He hopes to see around 150 this year.
The amount raised last year was $1,400. Barnes set $2,800 as this year's goal.
"The most I made in Memphis at one time was $18,000, but that was after more than a few years of growing the event and having it at the Pink Palace in Memphis, which is a very well-known landmark," Barnes said.
Regional home brewers, breweries and local distributors participating this year include Crown Valley Brewing & Distilling from Ste. Geneveive; Jackson Street BrewCO from Perryville, Missouri; King David's Brewing Company, Winery & Meadery from Poplar Bluff, Missouri; Saxony Hills Brewery, from Altenburg, Missouri; and River Eagle Distributing.
The event will include a silent auction and live music by a local rock band, Mixed Blend, performing 80s hair band hits. Food will be provided by Shot in the Dark BBQ.
"You'll be able to get beers you can't get normally here. It's laid back; it's a beerfest," Barnes added. "If you want to dress up, that's fine. If you don't, that's fine."
Tickets are $30. More information can be found on the event's Facebook page.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.