Annual Benton Neighbor Days Festival returns Thursday

BENTON, Mo. -- For more than 50 years, the annual Benton Neighbor Days celebration has been providing families and friends with good food and fun over the Labor Day weekend.

From Thursday, Aug. 31, to Saturday, Sept. 2, the 54th annual Benton Neighbor Days Festival will return for to provide good food, drinks, live music, carnival rides, games, a parade and more.

According to Jim Wade, president of Benton Chamber of Commerce, the first Neighbor Days took place in 1925, However, after September 1943, due to restrictions imposed by war, it shut down for some time.

PBJ Happee Day Shows will conduct rides of the three-day event starting Thursday at 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. for $20 an armband.

"We will also have a band playing called Kings Garden on Thursday night near the beer stand," Wade said.

The band will start performing at 8 p.m. and keep going until the grounds close at 10 p.m.

At the Chamber of Commerce booth, registration will start for the Saturday 5K and kids' color run, as well as the Saturday cornhole competition and free prizes. The cornhole competition has a limit of 32 teams, a $40 per team entry fee and will be double elimination.

Wade said rides will reopen on Friday at 5 p.m. with $20 armbands valid until 11 p.m. Registration will once again be open to all interested parties.

The packets for the 5K and color run will be available for pickup at the Chamber of Commerce booth from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Wade said the Tiny Mr. and Miss Neighbor Day Pageant will begin at 6 p.m. on the Midway Stage, followed by the Little Mr. and Miss Neighbor Day Pageant and then Junior Miss Neighbor Day Pageant.

The former Benton High School building will host a viewing of photo exhibitions and a "Neighbor's Choice" Award voting period from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wade also said a greased pole climb will take place at 8 p.m.