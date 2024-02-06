The 2022-2023 final audit report will be presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier St.
The report states the city ended its fiscal year with an unassigned fund balance for its general fund at $11,165,740, 33% of its total general fund's expenditures and transfers. At the end of the fiscal year, the general fund balance reserved for emergencies amounted to $4,625,793.
Jeff Stroder of Beussink, Hey, Roe and Stroder LLC conducted the independent auditor's report.
There will be a public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 555 N. Spring Ave. from light manufacturing and industrial district (M-1) to residential manufactured home district (RMH). The Planning and Zoning Commission did not recommend its approval, with one "yes" vote to approve and five voting "no" on the rezoning. The council will consider the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation to deny the request.
There are two motions for consideration to authorize the final payments to RailWorks Track Services Inc. for its Nash Road railroad tie repair and Fronabarger Concreters Inc. for its work on Sherwood Drive, Hood Drive and Brookwood Drive drainage improvements.
The council will consider the first readings of ordinances:
The agenda also lists that there will be a future appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board since David Cantrell resigned from his position on the board Feb. 6.
