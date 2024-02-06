The 2022-2023 final audit report will be presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at City Hall, 44 N. Lorimier St.

The report states the city ended its fiscal year with an unassigned fund balance for its general fund at $11,165,740, 33% of its total general fund's expenditures and transfers. At the end of the fiscal year, the general fund balance reserved for emergencies amounted to $4,625,793.

Jeff Stroder of Beussink, Hey, Roe and Stroder LLC conducted the independent auditor's report.

There will be a public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 555 N. Spring Ave. from light manufacturing and industrial district (M-1) to residential manufactured home district (RMH). The Planning and Zoning Commission did not recommend its approval, with one "yes" vote to approve and five voting "no" on the rezoning. The council will consider the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation to deny the request.

