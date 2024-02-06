Annual audit report presented to Cape council Tuesday

Cape Girardeau's City Council was presented the city's 2022-23 annual audit report Tuesday, Feb. 20, at City Hall.

Jeff Stroder of Beussink, Hey, Roe and Stroder LLC conducted an independent auditor's report. According to Jeff Stroder, based on their report, the firm did not recommend any changes or adjustments to the city's accounting procedures.

The report showed the city ended its fiscal year with an unassigned fund balance for its general fund that was at $11,165,740, 33% of its total general fund's expenditures and transfers.

The council approved, after a public hearing and discussion, the denial of a request to re-zone 555 N. Spring Ave. from Light Manufacturing and Industrial District (M-1) to Residential Manufactured Home District (RMH). The denial of the request was recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission at an earlier meeting. The vote passed by 4-2.