Annual 100-Mile Yard Sale kicks off this week

Most people see Memorial Day weekend as a time for barbecues, swimming in pools and honoring veterans. For some, the holiday is all about the biggest yard sale in the state.

Beginning Thursday, the annual 100-Mile Yard Sale will stretch from Jackson to Kennett, Missouri along Highway 25. The sale ends on Memorial Day.

Thousands of people attend the sale every year, according to Melissa Combs at Kennett Chamber of Commerce. Any town, citizen or business can sell at the event.

"It's a pretty big animal," Combs said. "We spend all year planning this."

The 100-Mile Yard Sale began 23 years ago with volunteers Ellen Lowe and Janet Coleman.