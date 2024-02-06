All sections
NewsMay 26, 2021

Annual 100-Mile Yard Sale kicks off this week

Most people see Memorial Day weekend as a time for barbecues, swimming in pools and honoring veterans. For some, the holiday is all about the biggest yard sale in the state. Beginning Thursday, the annual 100-Mile Yard Sale will stretch from Jackson to Kennett, Missouri along Highway 25. The sale ends on Memorial Day...

Monica Obradovic
100-Mile Yard Sale shoppers buy jewerly from a vendor in Blomeyer, Missouri, at a previous 100-Mile Yard Sale.
100-Mile Yard Sale shoppers buy jewerly from a vendor in Blomeyer, Missouri, at a previous 100-Mile Yard Sale.

Most people see Memorial Day weekend as a time for barbecues, swimming in pools and honoring veterans. For some, the holiday is all about the biggest yard sale in the state.

Beginning Thursday, the annual 100-Mile Yard Sale will stretch from Jackson to Kennett, Missouri along Highway 25. The sale ends on Memorial Day.

Thousands of people attend the sale every year, according to Melissa Combs at Kennett Chamber of Commerce. Any town, citizen or business can sell at the event.

"It's a pretty big animal," Combs said. "We spend all year planning this."

The 100-Mile Yard Sale began 23 years ago with volunteers Ellen Lowe and Janet Coleman.

Coleman retired as executive director of the Dexter Chamber of Commerce five years ago. She said she has seen people come to the event from as far away as England.

"It always seems to bring a lot of people in," Coleman said.

Shoppers from out of town typically lodge in Dexter since it's in the middle of the route, according to Coleman. Many people turn the yard sale into a three-day getaway.

Combs advises shoppers to bring cash and to plan for traffic delays.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) cautions drivers to travel carefully along Highway 25 this weekend.

"It's a fun weekend that people look forward to each year." said MODOT traffic engineer Craig Compas, "but we want people to remember that there's more traffic and more congestion along Route 25 this weekend than any other. Drivers need to keep that in mind."

Local News
