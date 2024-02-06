Annual 100 Mile Yard sale begins Thursday

With bargains on the mind today through Memorial Day, MoDot urges drivers to use caution during the 100-mile yard sale along Highway 25.

"It's a fun weekend that people look forward to each year," said Traffic Engineer Craig Compas in a release Monday.

But, Compas said, he wants people to remember that there's more traffic and more congestion along the route this weekend than any other, "and drivers need to keep that in mind." Message boards will alert drivers of the unusual traffic patterns and promote safe driving, the release stated.