Annual 100 Mile Yard sale begins Thursday

With bargains on the mind today through Memorial Day, MoDot urges drivers to use caution during the 100-mile yard sale along Highway 25.
"It's a fun weekend that people look forward to each year," said Traffic Engineer Craig Compas in a release Monday.
But, Compas said, he wants people to remember that there's more traffic and more congestion along the route this weekend than any other, "and drivers need to keep that in mind." Message boards will alert drivers of the unusual traffic patterns and promote safe driving, the release stated.
He urges drivers to be alert, to be aware of their surroundings, to be aware of sudden stops and to look for pedestrian traffic.
"It's a big event locally, and we want everyone to enjoy themselves and be as safe as possible," Compas said.
The 100 Mile Yard Sale begins in Jackson, extending south to Kennett, Missouri.
