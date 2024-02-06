All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 23, 2019

Annual 100 Mile Yard sale begins Thursday

With bargains on the mind today through Memorial Day, MoDot urges drivers to use caution during the 100-mile yard sale along Highway 25. "It's a fun weekend that people look forward to each year," said Traffic Engineer Craig Compas in a release Monday...

Southeast Missourian
Jessica Shipley and her son Jayden Shipley look at Beanie Babies for the 100-Mile Yard Sale along Highway 25 Saturday, May 28, 2016 between Jackson and Gordonville.
Jessica Shipley and her son Jayden Shipley look at Beanie Babies for the 100-Mile Yard Sale along Highway 25 Saturday, May 28, 2016 between Jackson and Gordonville.Southeast Missourian file

With bargains on the mind today through Memorial Day, MoDot urges drivers to use caution during the 100-mile yard sale along Highway 25.

"It's a fun weekend that people look forward to each year," said Traffic Engineer Craig Compas in a release Monday.

But, Compas said, he wants people to remember that there's more traffic and more congestion along the route this weekend than any other, "and drivers need to keep that in mind." Message boards will alert drivers of the unusual traffic patterns and promote safe driving, the release stated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He urges drivers to be alert, to be aware of their surroundings, to be aware of sudden stops and to look for pedestrian traffic.

"It's a big event locally, and we want everyone to enjoy themselves and be as safe as possible," Compas said.

The 100 Mile Yard Sale begins in Jackson, extending south to Kennett, Missouri.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of d...
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy