May 24, 2018
Annual 100 Mile Yard sale begins Thursday
State officials are urging motorists to be on the lookout for pedestrians and parked traffic along Highway 25 on Thursday and into the Memorial Day weekend as the 100 Mile Yard Sale officially kicks off. MoDOT traffic engineer Craig Compas said in a news release it's a fun weekend people look forward to each year and he wants them to mindful there is more traffic and more congestion along Highway 25 this weekend than compared to others...
Southeast Missourian

State officials are urging motorists to be on the lookout for pedestrians and parked traffic along Highway 25 on Thursday and into the Memorial Day weekend as the 100 Mile Yard Sale officially kicks off.

MoDOT traffic engineer Craig Compas said in a news release it's a fun weekend people look forward to each year and he wants them to mindful there is more traffic and more congestion along Highway 25 this weekend than compared to others.

"Drivers need to keep that in mind," he said.

According to the release, MoDOT will be doing its part in bringing the safety message to the forefront.

Message boards will be in place along the route to alert drivers of the unusual traffic patterns and promote safe driving.

"We really want drivers to be alert -- to be aware of their surroundings, to be aware of sudden stops and to look for pedestrian traffic," Compas said. "It's a big event locally, and we want everyone to enjoy themselves and be as safe as possible."

The 100 Mile Yard Sale begins in Jackson, extending south to Kennett, Missouri, and runs through Monday.

