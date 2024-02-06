Annual 100 Mile Yard sale begins Thursday

State officials are urging motorists to be on the lookout for pedestrians and parked traffic along Highway 25 on Thursday and into the Memorial Day weekend as the 100 Mile Yard Sale officially kicks off.

MoDOT traffic engineer Craig Compas said in a news release it's a fun weekend people look forward to each year and he wants them to mindful there is more traffic and more congestion along Highway 25 this weekend than compared to others.

"Drivers need to keep that in mind," he said.