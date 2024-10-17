Anniston votes to dissolve, will be property of Mississippi County

ANNISTON — By a vote of 37 in favor and three opposed, residents of Anniston decided to dissolve the municipality during Mississippi County’s municipal election Tuesday, April 2.

Located on Highway 75, east of the highway’s intersection with Highway 105, Anniston is situated south of Charleston and north of East Prairie.

“One reason (for the dissolution) is because we have to have a certified water and sewer operator, and we have not been able to find one nor do we have the funds to pay an operator,” Anniston Mayor LaDonna Reno said. “Plus, we no longer have a city clerk and we no longer have a maintenance person.”

According to Reno, the town — which is about 44 miles south of Cape Girardeau — will continue to be known as Anniston, but it will be governed by Mississippi County rather than a city board. Reno said she is serving as mayor only because the city did not have one.

Reno was a write-in candidate for mayor — which is a two-year term — in the April 2 election. She received two votes.

A lifetime resident of Anniston, Reno said the town’s population is estimated at about 200 people, but they were still unable to find enough people interested in serving on a city council.

“That is another reason why we need to dissolve, because we can’t even get enough people interested to have a full council,” Reno said.