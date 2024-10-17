Anniston votes to dissolve, will be property of Mississippi County

ANNISTON — By a vote of 37 in favor and three opposed, residents of Anniston decided to dissolve the municipality during Mississippi County’s municipal election Tuesday, April 2.
Located on Highway 75, east of the highway’s intersection with Highway 105, Anniston is situated south of Charleston and north of East Prairie.
“One reason (for the dissolution) is because we have to have a certified water and sewer operator, and we have not been able to find one nor do we have the funds to pay an operator,” Anniston Mayor LaDonna Reno said. “Plus, we no longer have a city clerk and we no longer have a maintenance person.”
According to Reno, the town — which is about 44 miles south of Cape Girardeau — will continue to be known as Anniston, but it will be governed by Mississippi County rather than a city board. Reno said she is serving as mayor only because the city did not have one.
Reno was a write-in candidate for mayor — which is a two-year term — in the April 2 election. She received two votes.
A lifetime resident of Anniston, Reno said the town’s population is estimated at about 200 people, but they were still unable to find enough people interested in serving on a city council.
“That is another reason why we need to dissolve, because we can’t even get enough people interested to have a full council,” Reno said.
In the election last week for Ward I alderman, Morris Branam received one vote. There were no declared candidates for Ward II and no votes cast for the position. The terms are for two years. With the dissolution of the city, however, the terms could change.
Reno said the city had no choice but to dissolve the town, which is why the issue was put up for an official vote of residents April 2.
“Since August, we have been running with no city clerks and no employees,” Reno said. “This isn’t what we wanted to do; I was born and raised in Anniston, but, right now, it’s just me and two other people, and we just can’t do it any longer.”
Mississippi County Clerk Emily Pullen said she hates seeing the town dissolve.
“It will now become property of the county and then the next step is for the county to appoint a trustee, which would be an attorney that we have been in contact with, and then the attorney takes it from there,” Pulled said.
She continued: “The attorney takes it from there as far as debt owed to the city, debt that the city owes, any unpaid water bills and things like that — the attorney would be in charge of getting taken care of.”
According to Pullen, Anniston’s ZIP code and address eventually will be considered Charleston rather than Anniston because the city will no longer be incorporated.
Pullen said the last time she spoke with the attorney, she was told the dissolution process could take a year or more.
