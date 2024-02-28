Anime Con coming to Cape Girardeau in early March

The two-day schedule is set for Cape Girardeau's Cape Anime Con on Saturday, and Sunday, March 9 and 10, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center.
The event will include a Cape Idol-fest, cosplay contest, Ramen noodle eating contest and iCon gaming tournaments.
Special guests will include Dameon Clark, a voice actor with more than 200 roles, including Perfect Cell from "Dragon Ball Z", Scar from "Full Metal Alchemist" and Handsome Jack from "Borderlands"; Christopher Tergliafera, known as the voices of Silva Zoldyck in "Hunter x Hunter" as well as Avdol in "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders and Sigma/Ultron Sigma in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinity"; Josh Martin who has an array of voice acting roles under his belt, ranging from "Dragon Ball Z" to "One Piece"; and Chris Rager who voices Mr. Satan from "Dragon Ball Z" as well as Blackbeard in "One Piece" and Torgue from "Borderlands".
Events will include a cosplay contest March 9, which will have an entry fee of $5. The contest invites cosplayers to show off their hard work and craftsmanship while they strut down a catwalk to compete for a grand prize.
There will also be an iCon gaming Super Smash Brothers tournament for the Nintendo Switch; admission will be $5 each day. Players of all ages and skill levels may participate in open play and tournaments, according to the Cape Anime website.
The Ramen noodle eating contest will be at 3 p.m. March 10. There is an entry fee of $15, with a $200 prize. The contest will last 10 minutes, and contestants must eat with chopsticks. One water bottle and soy sauce will be provided. There will be up to 16 competitors.
Single-day tickets will cost $15 according to the website.
For more information, visit www.cape-events.com/anime.
