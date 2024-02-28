Anime Con coming to Cape Girardeau in early March

The two-day schedule is set for Cape Girardeau's Cape Anime Con on Saturday, and Sunday, March 9 and 10, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center.

The event will include a Cape Idol-fest, cosplay contest, Ramen noodle eating contest and iCon gaming tournaments.

Special guests will include Dameon Clark, a voice actor with more than 200 roles, including Perfect Cell from "Dragon Ball Z", Scar from "Full Metal Alchemist" and Handsome Jack from "Borderlands"; Christopher Tergliafera, known as the voices of Silva Zoldyck in "Hunter x Hunter" as well as Avdol in "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders and Sigma/Ultron Sigma in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinity"; Josh Martin who has an array of voice acting roles under his belt, ranging from "Dragon Ball Z" to "One Piece"; and Chris Rager who voices Mr. Satan from "Dragon Ball Z" as well as Blackbeard in "One Piece" and Torgue from "Borderlands".

Events will include a cosplay contest March 9, which will have an entry fee of $5. The contest invites cosplayers to show off their hard work and craftsmanship while they strut down a catwalk to compete for a grand prize.