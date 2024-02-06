Animal in roadway causes crash

A Dexter, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Kenneth Pullum, 50, was eastbound on Route AB east of Bloomfield, Missouri, when his 2001 Harley-Davidson collided with an animal crossing the roadway.
He was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital. The crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
