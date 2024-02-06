All sections
NewsJanuary 29, 2019

Anheuser-Busch teams up with Missouri firm to improve barley

ST. LOUIS -- The maker of Budweiser is partnering with a Missouri agricultural technology firm to develop barley varieties that use less water and other natural resources. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Anheuser-Busch InBev and Benson Hill Biosystems announced their global partnership Monday...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- The maker of Budweiser is partnering with a Missouri agricultural technology firm to develop barley varieties that use less water and other natural resources.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Anheuser-Busch InBev and Benson Hill Biosystems announced their global partnership Monday.

The St. Louis-based crop improvement company will use its breeding technology to develop barley varieties that are more productive and sustainable. Benson Hill has a crop-design platform that combines genome editing and trait targeting.

Gary Hanning is Anheuser-Busch InBev's global director of barley research. Hanning said in a statement Benson Hill's crop technology puts the Belgium-based beer company at the forefront of innovation.

He said the project will "develop more resilient and sustainable varieties of barley for growers and the best quality malt for our brewers."

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

State News
