Anheuser-Busch teams up with Missouri firm to improve barley

ST. LOUIS -- The maker of Budweiser is partnering with a Missouri agricultural technology firm to develop barley varieties that use less water and other natural resources.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Anheuser-Busch InBev and Benson Hill Biosystems announced their global partnership Monday.

The St. Louis-based crop improvement company will use its breeding technology to develop barley varieties that are more productive and sustainable. Benson Hill has a crop-design platform that combines genome editing and trait targeting.