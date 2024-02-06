All sections
NewsApril 30, 2018

'Angels' assist people with disabilities compete in Steamboat Triathlon

Nearly 100 racers from five states competed in this yearï¿½s Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday in Cape Girardeau. While many triathletes participate for the challenge of the race, members of myTEAM TRIUMPH seek to use endurance competitions like the Steamboat Triathlon for a greater purpose...

Ben Matthews
Members of myTEAM TRIUMPH help guide Preston Raines and Jill Eldridge's raft into the water during the Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
Members of myTEAM TRIUMPH help guide Preston Raines and Jill Eldridge's raft into the water during the Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Nearly 100 racers from five states competed in this yearï¿½s Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.

While many triathletes participate for the challenge of the race, members of myTEAM TRIUMPH seek to use endurance competitions like the Steamboat Triathlon for a greater purpose.

A cyclist rides down Highway 177 during the Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
A cyclist rides down Highway 177 during the Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Debbi Leoni is the Missouri chapter president of myTEAM TRIUMPH, an organization that provides opportunities for those who would like to participate in endurance events, but need assistance to do so.

ï¿½We feel like everyone deserves the right to experience the most fun out of life,ï¿½ Leoni said. ï¿½If they canï¿½t do it with their own power, we feel like those of us who are able should be able to assist.ï¿½

Members of myTEAM TRIUMPH pose for a photo before the Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday, April 29, 2018 in Cape Girardeau.
Members of myTEAM TRIUMPH pose for a photo before the Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday, April 29, 2018 in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

The organization pairs racers, also called ï¿½angels,ï¿½ with someone who could not otherwise participate, called ï¿½captains.ï¿½

After towing their captains in rafts for the 450-meter swim at Central Municipal Pool, the angels then pulled their captains in specially-designed chariots for the 15.5-mile bike ride and 5-mile run through Cape Girardeau.

Grant Blaylock rounds a curve during biking portion of the Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
Grant Blaylock rounds a curve during biking portion of the Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS
The next challenge for the Missouri chapter is raising funds to take two teams of captains and angels to the Tri del Sol in Middleville, Michigan, in July with other myTEAM TRIUMPH chapters from across the country.

In addition to providing transportation for the athletes, Leoni said they will also have to transport the necessary equipment to participate by hauling a trailer nine and a half hours to the event.

MyTEAM TRIUMPH team member Ute Smith pulls Becki Nation's raft during the Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
MyTEAM TRIUMPH team member Ute Smith pulls Becki Nation's raft during the Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

ï¿½Itï¿½s an expensive two days,ï¿½ Leoni said. ï¿½We just feel like everyone should have the opportunity to experience life to the fullest.ï¿½

The local chapterï¿½s fundraising efforts will continue throughout the coming months, and a list of ways for people to contribute can be found on the organizationï¿½s website at www.myteamtriumph-mo.org.

Ute Smith, right, helps members of myTEAM TRIUMPH guide Becki Nation's raft into the pool during the Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
Ute Smith, right, helps members of myTEAM TRIUMPH guide Becki Nation's raft into the pool during the Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Winners of the Steamboat Triathlon were Michael Ross, who took first place in the menï¿½s division with a total time of 1:18:12.4, followed by Matthew Joinerï¿½s time of 1:19:52.1 and Johannes Olindï¿½s time of 1:20:08.8 taking third place.

In the womenï¿½s division, Kristen Sass placed first with a time of 1:19:31.1, followed by Andrea Robertsonï¿½s time of 1:36:05.7 and Sarah Eftink just behind her with a time of 1:36:16.9.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

