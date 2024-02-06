Nearly 100 racers from five states competed in this yearï¿½s Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.

While many triathletes participate for the challenge of the race, members of myTEAM TRIUMPH seek to use endurance competitions like the Steamboat Triathlon for a greater purpose.

A cyclist rides down Highway 177 during the Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Debbi Leoni is the Missouri chapter president of myTEAM TRIUMPH, an organization that provides opportunities for those who would like to participate in endurance events, but need assistance to do so.

ï¿½We feel like everyone deserves the right to experience the most fun out of life,ï¿½ Leoni said. ï¿½If they canï¿½t do it with their own power, we feel like those of us who are able should be able to assist.ï¿½

Members of myTEAM TRIUMPH pose for a photo before the Steamboat Triathlon on Sunday, April 29, 2018 in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

The organization pairs racers, also called ï¿½angels,ï¿½ with someone who could not otherwise participate, called ï¿½captains.ï¿½

After towing their captains in rafts for the 450-meter swim at Central Municipal Pool, the angels then pulled their captains in specially-designed chariots for the 15.5-mile bike ride and 5-mile run through Cape Girardeau.