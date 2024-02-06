Angela Davis to present keynote address for King Jr. dinner

American political activist and academic Angela Davis has been announced as the keynote speaker for Southeast Missouri State University’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Jan. 29 at the Show Me Center.

“Women in Action: Pursuing the Dream” will be the theme for this year’s dinner. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and dinner is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Keynote speakers from previous years include Marc Lamont Hill, Freeman A. Hrabowski III, Mary Frances Berry and Wes Moore.

Throughout her decades of public speaking, Davis has supported social justice issues, criminal justice reform and gay rights, while opposing issues such as the Vietnam War, the war on terror, the death penalty, racism and sexism, according to the university.

The 75-year-old scholar and civil rights activist has authored 10 books and lectured internationally. Her recent works include “Are Prisons Obsolete?” which focuses on the prison industrial complex, and “Freedom is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement”.

Davis was a supporter of the Soledad Brothers in the early 1970s, when she became the third woman to be placed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list for her involvement in Jonathan Jackson’s attack on a courtroom Marin County, California.

After declaring her innocence before Marin County Superior Court, Davis was placed in solitary confinement and activists across the country began to call for her release.