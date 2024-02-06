Andy Leighton running as Democrat for Missouri District 147 House seat

Cape Girardeau resident Andy Leighton has filed as a Democratic candidate for the Missouri District 147 House seat.

Currently in the seat is Republican state Rep. Kathy Swan, who was first elected to the position in 2012 and won her fourth two-year term in 2018. Swan cannot run for reelection to the seat due to term limits. She and state Rep. Holly Rehder are running for the Distract 27 state Senate seat.

“Family and friends encouraged me to run for office to represent the 147th district, because we need new leaders in our state government to provide direction, coordination, and above all, clear communication,” Leighton said in a Monday news release.

Leighton, who has lived in Cape Girardeau since 1996, said via phone Monday this is his first time running for public office.