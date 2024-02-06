Andrew Moore appointed to SEMO Board of Governors

Andrew Moore, medical director at Southeast Cancer Center, has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors.
Moore, an active hematologist/oncologist with SoutheastHEALTH, earned his undergraduate degree and went through medical school and his residency at University of Missouri at Kansas City, and finished his fellowship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2013, according to his SoutheastHEALTH profile.
Moore also serves on several boards. According to Parson's news release, Moore "currently serves as the Medical Director for Southeast Home Health and Hospice and Outpatient Palliative Care Service Line, Assistant Medical Director at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, and as a member of the Veeva Systems Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Moore earned his Bachelor of Liberal Arts and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Missouri-Kansas City."
Moore is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
The next Board of Governors meeting is scheduled for Sept. 30.
