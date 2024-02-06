All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 11, 2022

Andrew Moore appointed to SEMO Board of Governors

Andrew Moore, medical director at Southeast Cancer Center, has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors. Moore, an active hematologist/oncologist with SoutheastHEALTH, earned his undergraduate degree and went through medical school and his residency at University of Missouri at Kansas City, and finished his fellowship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2013, according to his SoutheastHEALTH profile...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Andrew Moore
Andrew Moore

Andrew Moore, medical director at Southeast Cancer Center, has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors.

Moore, an active hematologist/oncologist with SoutheastHEALTH, earned his undergraduate degree and went through medical school and his residency at University of Missouri at Kansas City, and finished his fellowship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2013, according to his SoutheastHEALTH profile.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Moore also serves on several boards. According to Parson's news release, Moore "currently serves as the Medical Director for Southeast Home Health and Hospice and Outpatient Palliative Care Service Line, Assistant Medical Director at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, and as a member of the Veeva Systems Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Moore earned his Bachelor of Liberal Arts and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Missouri-Kansas City."

Moore is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

The next Board of Governors meeting is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy