Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general

Republican Andrew Bailey will remain Missouri attorney general for another four years, defeating Democrat Elad Gross.

Final results with all precincts reporting to the secretary of state’s office show Bailey defeated Gross 60% to 38%.

Bailey has held the office since November 2022, when he was appointed attorney general by GOP Gov. Mike Parson after his predecessor won a U.S. Senate seat. At the time, Bailey was Parson’s general counsel and had never run for elected office.

Bailey has vowed to continue fighting the Biden administration and strengthening consumer protection.

His most high-profile cases since becoming attorney general include twice suing to block federal student loan forgiveness, and carrying forward a lawsuit alleging the Biden administration was censoring conservatives online by pressuring social media companies.

But he’s also faced accusations — from both Democrats and Republicans — of corruption, incompetence and grandstanding, with his critics alleging he’s more interested in scoring appearances on Fox News than effectively running the sprawling office or winning in the courtroom.