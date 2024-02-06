All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 15, 2020

And the winner is ... Southeast Missourian People's Choice Awards to be announced this weekend

The Southeast Missourian’s annual People’s Choice Awards generated the most votes this year in the contest’s 14-year history. “It’s always fun to see the excitement that builds up around the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards,” said Lucas Presson, assistant publisher for the Southeast Missourian. “Businesses take it seriously, and voters are clearly motivated to support their favorites.”...

Maria Swan Childress

The Southeast Missourian’s annual People’s Choice Awards generated the most votes this year in the contest’s 14-year history.

“It’s always fun to see the excitement that builds up around the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards,” said Lucas Presson, assistant publisher for the Southeast Missourian. “Businesses take it seriously, and voters are clearly motivated to support their favorites.”

The awards highlight the area’s best businesses and service providers and are grouped into seven sections representing more than 90 business categories: Retail Therapy, Drive Time, House Style, Money Matters, Out & About, What’s for Dinner and Healthy Living.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“This is a celebration of local business, their excellence in customer service and their contributions to the community,” said Gera LeGrand, Southeast Missourian advertising director.

The results will be able to be viewed this weekend at www.semissourian.com/peopleschoice2020 and in this weekend’s edition of the Southeast Missourian available Saturday. The top three finalists in each category will be recognized, and the business with the most votes will be named The People’s Choice in that category.

Results do not reflect the views of the Southeast Missourian.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance esti...
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy