The Southeast Missourian’s annual People’s Choice Awards generated the most votes this year in the contest’s 14-year history.

“It’s always fun to see the excitement that builds up around the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards,” said Lucas Presson, assistant publisher for the Southeast Missourian. “Businesses take it seriously, and voters are clearly motivated to support their favorites.”

The awards highlight the area’s best businesses and service providers and are grouped into seven sections representing more than 90 business categories: Retail Therapy, Drive Time, House Style, Money Matters, Out & About, What’s for Dinner and Healthy Living.