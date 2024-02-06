The Southeast Missourian’s annual People’s Choice Awards generated the most votes this year in the contest’s 14-year history.
“It’s always fun to see the excitement that builds up around the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards,” said Lucas Presson, assistant publisher for the Southeast Missourian. “Businesses take it seriously, and voters are clearly motivated to support their favorites.”
The awards highlight the area’s best businesses and service providers and are grouped into seven sections representing more than 90 business categories: Retail Therapy, Drive Time, House Style, Money Matters, Out & About, What’s for Dinner and Healthy Living.
“This is a celebration of local business, their excellence in customer service and their contributions to the community,” said Gera LeGrand, Southeast Missourian advertising director.
The results will be able to be viewed this weekend at www.semissourian.com/peopleschoice2020 and in this weekend’s edition of the Southeast Missourian available Saturday. The top three finalists in each category will be recognized, and the business with the most votes will be named The People’s Choice in that category.
Results do not reflect the views of the Southeast Missourian.
