The State of Missouri had the fourth-highest gun-death rate in the nation in 2018, according to a new analysis conducted by the Violence Policy Center, a national educational organization working to stop gun death and injury.

According to a news release from the organization, the VPC’s findings were obtained using recently-released Web-based Injury Statistics Query and Reporting System (or WISQARS) data from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control for overall gun-death rates in 2018, the most recent year for which data is available.

According to CDC firearm mortality data, 1,311 firearm deaths occurred in Missouri in 2018.

The VPC analysis of the data listed the State of Missouri as having the fourth-highest gun-death rate nationwide in 2018, up two positions from sixth-highest in 2016 and 2017.

Missouri had a 21.4 gun-death rate per 100,000 people in 2018, according to the VPC analysis, which listed the state’s household gun ownership rate at 42.2%.

CDC data showed the total number of Americans killed by gunfire in 2018 to be 39,740, which is slightly lower than the previous year’s total of 39,773, but still higher than the 2016 total of 38,658.

The national gun-death rate also decreased slightly, going from a rate of 12.23 in 2017 to a rate of 12.15 in 2018.

The 2018 numbers for Missouri are fairly consistent with CDC data listed for the previous year, which reported 1,307 firearm deaths in Missouri and a gun-death rate of 21.5 in 2017.

Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor said the 2018 numbers reflect what he has seen in the field, and described the number of local gun-related deaths as “far too many.”

Local gun-death rates since 2018 have not drastically increased or decreased in frequency, according to Taylor, but many of the gun-related deaths he sees are not necessarily criminal in nature.